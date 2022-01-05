Chicago public schools canceled classes Wednesday after the teachers union voted overwhelmingly to return to remote learning amid a surge in coronavirus cases, defying the city’s order to return to classrooms.

Close to 90 percent of the Chicago Teacher Union’s House of Delegates voted in favor of shifting to remote learning, along with more than 70 percent of its members, the union said in a statement Tuesday.

“Let us be clear. The educators of this city want to be in their classrooms with their students,” said the union, which has accused Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) of endangering the safety of teachers and students with lax coronavirus protocols. Lightfoot has said remote learning hurts students’ learning opportunities and burdens parents who can’t take off from work to care for children at home.

Many school systems across the country have faced similar debates as the omicron variant has fueled a winter surge. Most returned from the holiday break with in-person classes.



