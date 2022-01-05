Responding to an inquiry about the robbery, a spokeswoman for the Oakland Police Department, Kim Armstead, said in an email to The Washington Post that on Sunday shortly after 3:30 p.m., two people, one of them armed, approached “the victim and demanded the victim’s property.” The incident occurred in the Adams Point neighborhood, Armstead said, near the city’s downtown.
“The victim complied, and the individuals ran off with the victim’s personal belongings,” Armstead said, declining to identify the person involved. No arrests had been made and the investigation was ongoing, she said in the email late Tuesday.
Schneider, 42, became the woman with the most victories in “Jeopardy!” history last month after she won for the 21st time.
In the episode that aired Tuesday, she notched her 25th victory after answering a final “Jeopardy!” question about the origin of the word “circus.” Her 25-day total winnings amounted to $918,000.
Schneider, who last year became the first transgender contestant to make it to the show’s “Tournament of Champions,” has earned a loyal fan base that regularly turns to her Twitter account for recaps of the episodes, which are filmed months in advance, when they air.
She said that after the robbery she had trouble sleeping and had been occupied trying to replace the belongings she lost, so “it may take a bit” to catch up with the recaps. “Thanks for your patience!” she wrote.
The show said in a statement: “We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident, and we reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity.”
Schneider, who is from Ohio, moved to Oakland about a decade ago, which is when she started applying to be on “Jeopardy!”, she told The Washington Post in an interview last month.
The Oakland Police Department said Friday in its year-end report that the department had seen a 12 percent increase in robbery investigations in 2021 compared with 2020.