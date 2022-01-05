Capers said Bragg’s “bold” initiatives follow in the steps of other progressive prosecutors around the country — such as Kim Foxx in Chicago, Chesa Boudin in San Francisco, and Larry Krasner in Philadelphia — who have pushed for reduced prison sentences and highlighted racial biases in the criminal justice system, condemning the nation’s mass incarceration rates. The United States incarcerates a larger share of its population than any other country for which data is available, according to the Pew Research Center.