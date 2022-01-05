When Lovelace came upon him, James Horton was distraught about his older brother.
“He was panicked,” Lovelace told WSOC.
John Horton, a 15-year veteran of the state police, was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the highway patrol. The motorcycle driver he’d pulled over, 26-year-old Dusty Beck, died at the scene, according to WSPA. James Horton was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released.
“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton,” Col. Freddy Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, wrote in the news release. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”
A family friend of the Horton brothers told WSOC the tragedy is like “a bad dream you just can’t get out of.”
On Sunday, the day before the crash, Gov. Roy Cooper warned North Carolinians that severe winter storms could pound the state for the next 24 to 48 hours, potentially causing flooding on the coast and dumping up to nine inches of snow in the mountains. On Monday, temperatures in Rutherford County, where the Hortons patrolled, plummeted from the mid-50s in the early morning to freezing by 8:30 p.m. Snow and sleet pelted the area throughout the day.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has not released details on what caused the crash but said the State Bureau of Investigation is probing the matter.
A little before 9 p.m., John Horton pulled over and detained Beck in the back country of the southwestern part of the state. He radioed his brother for backup, according to WSPA. As James Horton came over the hill leading to his older brother’s traffic stop, he lost control of his patrol car, WSOC reported. It hit his brother’s parked cruiser, which then struck John Horton and Beck.
John Horton graduated high school in Rutherford County, according to WSPA. He married his high school sweetheart, and the couple had six children.
Beck was the father of three daughters, WHNS reported.
“He loved his babies and he loved to just live,” Beck’s sister, Seledia Carver, wrote on a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses. “…He lived the way he wanted Free and just going a mile a [minute] leaving you laughing and remembering his beautiful smile.”
On Tuesday, a mourner took a hammer and wooden cross to the crash site. He pounded it into the ground, inches away from a bouquet of white roses and a few feet from a guardrail mangled the night before.
John Horton, Lovelace told WSOC, was “one of the greatest men I ever met.”
“Why couldn’t they have picked somebody else?”