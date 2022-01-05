On Sunday, the day before the crash, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) warned North Carolinians that severe winter storms could pound the state for the next 24 to 48 hours, potentially causing flooding on the coast and dumping up to nine inches of snow in the mountains. On Monday, temperatures in Rutherford County, where the Hortons patrolled, plummeted from the mid-50s in the early morning to freezing by 8:30 p.m. Snow and sleet pelted the area throughout the day.