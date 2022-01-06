Police said they believe the packages were stolen from an Amazon distribution center in Oklahoma City. Authorities said they suspect Cerqueira and Perez, two third-party drivers, loaded extra pallets into a truck when they arrived at the warehouse. Instead of taking the merchandise to the U.S. Postal Service or UPS so the items could be delivered, Tye said, the men allegedly took the packages to the home in Luther. There, police said, some items were opened for their own use and others were possibly sold online.