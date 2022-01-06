The Postal Service has been floated before as a potential mechanism in the nation’s pandemic response. The Trump administration had plans to ship 650 million reusable cloth face masks to every U.S. household as early as April 2020, when the country was recording fewer than 30,000 new cases per day. The Postal Service had gone as far as to draft a news release about the program, and even selected the communities where the first shipments would arrive.