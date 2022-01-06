The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that children ages 12 to 17 get a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine booster. “It is critical that we protect our children and teens from covid-19 infection and … severe disease,” Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, said Wednesday.
The U.S. Postal Service has asked federal labor officials for a temporary waiver from President Biden’s coronavirus employer vaccine mandate, setting up a showdown on pandemic safety measures between the president and one of the government’s largest agencies.
In a letter dated Jan. 4 to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Deputy Postmaster General Douglas A. Tulino wrote that requiring workers be vaccinated against covid-19 or present weekly negative tests would hurt the agency’s ability to deliver the mail and strain the nation’s supply chains.
A vaccine-or-test mandate, he wrote, “is likely to result in the loss of many employees — either by employees leaving or being disciplined.”
The mandate takes effect Jan. 10, though OSHA officials have said the agency would not issue citations for violations until Feb. 9.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Wednesday that children ages 12 to 17 get a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine booster, expanding protection to adolescents and teens as surging omicron infections threaten to disrupt schools and workplaces across the country.
Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed a recommendation that came several hours earlier from the agency’s vaccine advisory panel that urged the boosters for 10 million young people. The advisers’ unequivocal message about the importance of boosters makes it simpler for federal health officials to send a strong and unambiguous message to parents and others.
“It is critical that we protect our children and teens from COVID-19 infection and the complications of severe disease,” Walensky said in a statement that echoed the strong language used by many panel members. “I encourage all parents to keep their children up to date with CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.”