More than 4,000 children were hospitalized with covid-19 across the nation Wednesday, Washington Post figures show, marking a new high that towers above previous peaks set during the summer when the delta variant was driving up infections.

The tally, which includes confirmed as well as suspected pediatric covid-19 patients, reflects a steep rise in infections in that group. Less than two weeks ago, on Christmas Day, fewer than 2,000 children were in hospitals with covid. The seven-day average of pediatric hospitalizations was slightly lower at 3,713. Hospitalizations of adults are also rising rapidly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that children ages 12 to 17 get a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine booster. “It is critical that we protect our children and teens from covid-19 infection and … severe disease,” Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, said Wednesday.

