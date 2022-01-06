The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that children ages 12 to 17 get a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine booster. “It is critical that we protect our children and teens from covid-19 infection and … severe disease,” Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, said Wednesday.
Here’s what to know
Key coronavirus updates from around the worldReturn to menu
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe from news service reports.
- Italy announced that vaccination for people 50 and over would become mandatory immediately. The government had already made vaccination mandatory for teachers and health-care staff in the country.
- Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said that Canadians are “angry” and “frustrated” with the unvaccinated, whose refusal to be immunized against the coronavirus is placing further pressure on hospitals.
- Brazil’s Sao Paulo Carnival will be canceled amid the omicron surge. Other cities, including Rio de Janeiro, have already announced the cancellation of street parties known as “blocos” for the second straight year.
- In China, a hospital manager in the locked-down city of Xi’an was suspended, and other staff members were reportedly fired after refusing entry to a bleeding pregnant woman over coronavirus test results. The unidentified woman miscarried, sparking widespread outrage.
Traveling? Make sure you have this emergency information with you.Return to menu
Last May, San Diego resident Maribeth Mellin fell and broke her femur on the first day of a solo trip to D.C. for her best friend’s memorial service. With coronavirus restrictions in place, she was truly alone in a hospital for a week.
“In terms of medical care, I was pretty well off,” she says. “I have Kaiser Senior Advantage health insurance, and there’s a Kaiser program in D.C. Once the hospital figured out the geographic differences, they had all the info they needed — medications, doctors, etc. I’m kind of a good-luck story.”
Not everyone shares Mellin’s relatively good fortune. Although most of today’s travelers are obsessed with carrying proof of coronavirus vaccination or negative test results, few take any other health information. That’s a mistake.
Meeting with Japan, South Korea delayed after U.S. defense secretary’s infectionReturn to menu
A meeting involving senior defense officials from Washington, Tokyo and Seoul that was planned for this month has been delayed because of U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s coronavirus infection, according to South Korean officials on Thursday.
The meeting was expected to touch on regional military and security developments, including North Korea’s hypersonic missile test this week. A new date for the gathering has not been determined, a spokesman for Seoul’s Defense Ministry told reporters.
Austin said he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was exhibiting mild symptoms in a statement on Sunday. The 68-year-old former Army general said he would isolate for five days in accordance with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The secretary’s infection occurred as the more transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus is sweeping through the United States, pushing up case counts and hospitalizations. Austin said in the statement that he was fully vaccinated and boosted.
South Korea is grappling with a recent surge in infections and hospitalizations that had threatened to overwhelm its health-care system. But Japan’s case counts have stayed low for months, befuddling health experts. The low numbers have stood in surprising contrast with the unprecedented increases in infections affecting the rest of the world.
Japan and South Korea are the United States’ main military allies in Northeast Asia, where more than 70,000 American troops are stationed near the borders of China, Russia and North Korea. The Biden administration has sought to strengthen ties with the two countries as tensions with China rise and as North Korea enhances its nuclear arsenal.
India’s cases rise as omicron spreads and election season heats upReturn to menu
FIROZPUR, India — Authorities responding to a sharp spike in omicron cases sweeping across India had shut schools in the state less than 24 hours earlier. A curfew was reinstated, emptying city streets as darkness, and a rainy gloom, fell over Punjab.
But here on Wednesday, in a muddy field near the Pakistan border, Vatan Soni stood among thousands of people chanting political slogans, waving flags of saffron and green, and milling excitedly, cheek by jowl, in anticipation of a star speaker who would light up the midday rally: Narendra Modi.
“Even I wonder why there are big rallies with all these covid restrictions,” said Soni, a 27-year-old jewelry trader who had traveled 40 miles to see the Indian prime minister, in a crowd where almost no one wore facial coverings.
“These covid rules are all political,” Soni said. “The truth is, there aren’t very many infections yet.”
Yet there are.
U.S. Postal Service seeks 120-day waiver from Biden vaccine mandateReturn to menu
The U.S. Postal Service has asked federal labor officials for a temporary waiver from President Biden’s coronavirus employer vaccine mandate, setting up a showdown on pandemic safety measures between the president and one of the government’s largest agencies.
In a letter dated Jan. 4 to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Deputy Postmaster General Douglas A. Tulino wrote that requiring workers be vaccinated against covid-19 or present weekly negative tests would hurt the agency’s ability to deliver the mail and strain the nation’s supply chains.
A vaccine-or-test mandate, he wrote, “is likely to result in the loss of many employees — either by employees leaving or being disciplined.”
The mandate takes effect Jan. 10, though OSHA officials have said the agency would not issue citations for violations until Feb. 9.
CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech booster for 12-to-17-year-oldsReturn to menu
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Wednesday that children ages 12 to 17 get a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine booster, expanding protection to adolescents and teens as surging omicron infections threaten to disrupt schools and workplaces across the country.
Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed a recommendation that came several hours earlier from the agency’s vaccine advisory panel that urged the boosters for 10 million young people. The advisers’ unequivocal message about the importance of boosters makes it simpler for federal health officials to send a strong and unambiguous message to parents and others.
“It is critical that we protect our children and teens from COVID-19 infection and the complications of severe disease,” Walensky said in a statement that echoed the strong language used by many panel members. “I encourage all parents to keep their children up to date with CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.”