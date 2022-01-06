The scheme mystified the book community since the manuscripts — which came from high-profile authors like Margaret Atwood and Kiley Reid and actor Ethan Hawke — were never leaked, put on the black market or made the subjects of ransom threats, the New York Times reported in 2020.
Now, federal prosecutors say they may have found the elusive thief: Filippo Bernardini, a 29-year-old Italian citizen working in London at an international publishing house. He was arrested shortly after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Wednesday and charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to prosecutors.
A lawyer for Bernardini is not listed in court records. The indictment does not name his employer, but a LinkedIn profile shows he works as a rights coordinator for Simon & Schuster UK. The publisher did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment late Wednesday.
In a statement to the Associated Press, a Simon & Schuster spokesperson said Bernardini has been suspended and that the company was “shocked and horrified to learn today of the allegations of fraud and identity theft by an employee.”
“The safekeeping of our authors’ intellectual property is of primary importance to Simon & Schuster, and for all in the publishing industry, and we are grateful to the FBI for investigating these incidents and bringing charges against the alleged perpetrator,” the publisher said.
From around August 2016 to July 2021, Bernardini registered more than 160 Internet domains that impersonated websites for publishing houses, literary talent agencies and scouts as a means of collecting hundreds of unpublished book manuscripts, according to court documents.
Bernardini allegedly used common phishing techniques to make the email addresses appear legitimate, like replacing the letter “m” in macmillan.com with the two letters “rn.” He made “minor typographical errors that would be difficult for the average recipient to identify during a cursory review,” prosecutors said in a news release.
Prosecutors allege Bernardini also fraudulently gained access to a New York City-based literary scouting company by creating a fake website that resembled the real one. In July 2020, Bernardini emailed two people in the publishing industry while impersonating a scouting company employee, the indictment says, “directing these victims to visit Bernardini’s look-alike page, which prompted them to provide their usernames and passwords.” The credentials were then automatically forwarded to an email Bernardini allegedly used.
Authorities did not fully explain a motive for the alleged scam. But Michael J. Driscoll, the assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York office, said in a statement that Bernardini abused his “insider knowledge … to steal other people’s literary ideas for himself, but in the end he wasn’t creative enough to get away with it.”
Bernardini faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to two years for identity theft. He is due in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.