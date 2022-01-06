Prosecutors allege Bernardini also fraudulently gained access to a New York City-based literary scouting company by creating a fake website that resembled the real one. In July 2020, Bernardini emailed two people in the publishing industry while impersonating a scouting company employee, the indictment says, “directing these victims to visit Bernardini’s look-alike page, which prompted them to provide their usernames and passwords.” The credentials were then automatically forwarded to an email Bernardini allegedly used.