Deputy Clayton Osteen was hospitalized and taken off life support on Jan. 2, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken J. Mascara said in a statement.
But the devastating news did not end there. On Tuesday, Mascara said Deputy Victoria Pacheco, who shared a 1-month-old son with Osteen, had died by suicide.
The deaths of the deputies who Mascara described as “young, ambitious,” sent shock waves through the law enforcement agency.
“Words cannot express the tremendous loss we all feel,” he said.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for more details Thursday, but Mascara said earlier this week he hoped the deaths bring attention to the many challenges officers face while on duty.
“Law enforcement deal with not only the day-to-day stress we all face but also the stress of those whom they serve in our community, which can sometimes be very challenging,” he said. “We pray that this tragedy becomes a catalyst for change, a catalyst to help ease the stigma surrounding mental well-being and normalize the conversation about the challenges so many of us face on a regular basis.”
A 2020 Congressional Research Service report found that first responders experience several barriers to access mental health treatment, such as stigma, a culture of not seeking help, and a general lack of knowledge about mental health and treatment.
The report pointed to one study that found that, on average, one in three first responders experiences stigma in relation to mental health. In another study, first responders described not feeling like they can “show weakness” and have fears of being perceived that they are not “up to the job” if they pursue counseling, the study found.
The same research suggested first responders, including police officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics, are at an elevated risk of suicide, stating that the stressful work conditions first responders often experience “can contribute to the development of new mental health conditions or exacerbate pre-existing mental health conditions.”
The report also noted a lack of comprehensive national data on first responder mental health.
Although the circumstances of the Florida deputy deaths remain unknown, the events have prompted broader discussions among current and former police officers about the impact the hardships of the job have on mental health.
“People don’t understand what we take home with us,” retired police officer Dana Bennett told WPTV, a local TV station. “When one of us hurts, we all hurt.”
Last week, a Hillsborough County deputy who had been with the agency for over two decades, also took his own life, the sheriff of the Tampa-area county announced.
In 2020, the federal government passed the Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection Act in hopes of a better understanding and prevention of suicides among current and past law enforcement officers of federal, state, local agencies
Blue H.E.L.P., an organization that works to bring awareness to suicide and mental health issues in law enforcement, recorded 969 suicides of police and corrections officers since 2017.
A lifelong resident of Fort Pierce, Fla., Osteen joined the force in 2019 and was named deputy of the year in 2020, according to an obituary posted by the family on the website of Haisley Funeral Home.
Previously, he served in the Marine Corps. He died at the age of 24.
“He absolutely adored his significant other and mother of his child. But of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of being a dad,” said the obituary who described him as “one hell of a funny guy.”
On Facebook, friend Ray Tourville lamented Osteen’s death.
“A true brother lost his internal battle. I struggle with finding the words to write that even remotely does him justice. I’m incredibly sorry that you felt this was your only option,” he wrote in a post where he shared several photos of Osteen dressed in military uniform.
According to WPTV, Pacheco, 23, joined the sheriff’s office in 2020 and received an award last year for her efforts in saving someone who overdosed on drugs.
The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) did not respond to a request for comment Thursday, but spokeswoman Christina Pushaw told the local TV station that first responders are “repeatedly exposed to stressful and potentially traumatizing scenes and events,” and highlighted the need for resources and mental health support and services tailored to individual experiences.
Pushaw also pointed to data that shows 30 percent of first responders are affected by conditions like depression and PTSD.
Read more: