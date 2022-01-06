Conservatives have been divided on how to characterize the Capitol riot leading up to the Jan. 6 anniversary. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, on Wednesday called the event a terrorist attack and Karl Rove, who served in the George W. Bush administration, urged Republicans in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece to condemn the riot and those refusing to acknowledge it. Meanwhile, Fox News host Tucker Carlson fired back at Cruz for calling the riot a terrorist attack and House members Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) announced they would hold a news conference Thursday to give “a Republican response on the anniversary” of what they called “the January 6th protests.”