The day before Cobb County Republicans scrapped their event, Trump canceled a news conference he had planned to hold on Jan. 6 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He blamed the cancellation on “the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media,” referring to Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — the two Republicans who bucked their party by agreeing to serve on the committee investigating Jan. 6. Instead, Trump promised to address issues related to the Capitol riot at a Jan. 15 rally in Arizona.