“I bashed her around this house,” Adam Montgomery told his uncle, Kevin Montgomery, according to newly filed court records.
Adam Montgomery also forced Harmony, then 5, to stand in the corner for hours, ordered her to scrub the toilet with her toothbrush and spanked her “hard on the butt,” Kevin Montgomery told Manchester, N.H., police on Dec. 30.
The disturbing details were among a trove of allegations shared by New Hampshire prosecutors this week in charging Adam Montgomery, 31, with second-degree assault, two counts of endangering a child’s welfare and interference with custody. Harmony was discovered missing last week, over two years after she was last seen while under Montgomery’s care.
The case has increased scrutiny of New Hampshire’s Division of Children, Youth and Families, which Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said last year had been “in crisis” when he took office in 2017 due to understaffing and unmanageable caseloads. In 2017, an investigation by the Concord Monitor found that the agency failed to conduct thorough investigations, which left children in abusive homes and sometimes led to death.
Officials have been searching for Harmony since late December, when police say they learned that she had not been seen since officers responded to a call for service on Oct. 1, 2019. The circumstances of Harmony’s disappearance are “very concerning,” Manchester police Chief Allen Aldenberg told reporters Friday.
No one has been charged in Harmony’s disappearance.
On Wednesday, a judge ordered Adam Montgomery detained without bail after he waived a hearing on the issue. The court later ordered his wife, Kayla Montgomery, 31, released on $5,000 bail. She has been charged with welfare fraud for allegedly knowingly collecting more than $1,500 in food stamp benefits for Harmony after she was no longer living in their home.
Adam and Kayla Montgomery have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. A public defender appointed to represent Adam Montgomery did not return a phone call seeking comment Thursday, and court records do not list an attorney for Kayla Montgomery.
Manchester police first received a call about Harmony on Nov. 18, when her mother, Crystal Sorey, said Harmony was in Adam Montgomery’s custody and had not been seen since 2019. Officers searched for Harmony and Montgomery, but could not find either of them.
Police also alerted the state’s children and families division, which on Dec. 27 reported back that it was similarly unable to locate Harmony, court records state, sparking a wider missing person investigation. Sorey told police that she lost custody of Harmony in 2018 partly due to a substance-abuse issue that both she and Montgomery had. Sorey also told officers that she last saw her daughter in April 2019 during a video call in which Harmony “seemed frightened.”
New Hampshire’s Division of Children, Youth and Families has declined to comment on Harmony’s case.
Now sober, Sorey told police that she tried throughout 2021 to find Montgomery, his wife and Harmony — but both adults had blocked her phone number and social media profiles. Sorey said she also tried to contact several schools and drove to addresses associated with Montgomery, but to no avail.
As they searched for Montgomery last week, police said, officers found his brother, Michael Montgomery, who expressed concern that Adam Montgomery was physically abusive toward Harmony.
Officers also interviewed Kayla Montgomery, who told them she last saw Harmony in late 2019, when Adam Montgomery said he was driving the girl back to Sorey in Massachusetts. Kayla Montgomery said that she had seen Harmony’s black eye, according to police, but that Adam Montgomery had told her one of their shared children caused it by hitting Harmony with a toy.
On Friday, officers found Adam Montgomery sleeping in a car in Manchester with a new girlfriend. Their conversation with him “raised our suspicion and concern,” police wrote in court records. Montgomery allegedly contradicted himself, saying first that he had seen Harmony recently and later that he had not seen her since Sorey picked her up in Manchester around Thanksgiving 2019.
Montgomery stopped answering officers’ questions multiple times, police said, and stated that he had “nothing else to say.” When officers expressed concern about whether Harmony was alive, Montgomery “did not exhibit much emotion or reaction,” police wrote.
Montgomery’s girlfriend allegedly told police that Montgomery had not talked about Harmony in the year that they had been dating. Officers also spoke with Sorey’s boyfriend, who said that he lived with Sorey in 2019 and that Harmony was never with her.
Despite how long Harmony has been missing, her family is holding out hope that she will be found safe. Timothy Flanagan, who said he is Harmony’s maternal grandfather, told Boston 25 News that his family had called social workers “14 times over the last two years” out of worry for Harmony’s safety.
A $60,000 reward was available as of Thursday to anyone who could provide information about Harmony’s disappearance. Police are accepting tips via calls or text messages to 603-203-6060.
“That poor girl has been through hell through the system,” Flanagan said Tuesday. “The system has failed her.”
