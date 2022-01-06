“This should not be construed in any way to mean that the fire is considered criminal in nature (at this point, this is still a very active and early investigation),” she wrote in an email.
At least 20 people lived in the two-unit rowhouse owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) — a multitude that Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy deemed “a tremendous amount of people.” The overcrowded conditions and initial reports that smoke detectors did not work have fueled a wave of criticism against the agency. PHA President Kelvin A. Jeremiah defended the office Thursday, saying that if anything the tragedy underscores the affordable housing crisis in Philadelphia and throughout the nation.
“While the conditions are deteriorating nationally, our families wait and wait and wait,” said Jeremiah, his voice breaking, at a news conference near the burned rowhouse. “They can wait no more. It has become a question of life and death for too many families.”
Authorities have not yet identified the victims, but family members have told local media they include two sisters and their children. The siblings, who lived in the top-floor unit — where the fire is believed to have sparked — were part of an intergenerational household of some 14 members, Jeremiah said.
The family moved into the four-bedroom unit in 2011, part of initiative to bring low-income families into gentrifying neighborhoods with good schools. Six people initially lived in the red-bricked building on a tree-lined street — a grandmother, her three daughters and two of their children, Jeremiah said.
Over the next decade, the family grew and eight children were added to the household. While that number meant there were significantly more people living in a relatively small space, he said the agency was right to allow them to stay.
“Our policies and procedures do not evict people because they have children,” he said, adding that their story is one that resonates with other people of color and low-income families accustomed to living in intergenerational households amid a housing squeeze.
Fire officials said Wednesday that several smoke detectors in the building were not working, but Jeremiah said the building had 13 tamper-resistant detectors in the units, all of which were operational during PHA’s last inspection in May 2021. He said the equipment counted with 10-year lithium batteries, which were replaced in 2019 and last year.
Poverty in Philadelphia has climbed significantly in recent decades, and the city is regarded as one of the poorest in the nation. A 2020 Pew Charitable Trusts report found that 40 percent of all of Philadelphia households were “cost burdened” — defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as those spending over 30 percent of income on housing costs. For low-income families, the hurdles are enormous: According to the study, 88 percent of renters with incomes below $30,000 per year face rents that surpass what they are able to afford — a crisis that disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic citizens.
“Despite Philadelphia’s relatively low housing costs, many city residents simply do not have enough income to find housing they can afford,” the researchers wrote.
The Philadelphia field division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its national response team is launching a joint investigation of the deadly blaze. The Philadelphia fire marshal’s office requested the bureau’s assistance because of the “magnitude and scope of the fire,” the agency said in announcing the probe.
“When I say we brought in additional resources, it’s really to ensure that the proper attention and respect is given to those that lost their lives and to ensure that there is no stone left unturned,” Matthew Varisco, special agent in charge of ATF’s Philadelphia field division, said at a news conference.
Varisco stressed that the investigation is ongoing, and “we haven’t ruled anything in or out.” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters on Wednesday that it was “too early to tell” if the fire would lead to a criminal investigation.
Mayor Jim Kenney (D) said the city is offering support resources for survivors and for friends and family “still processing this tragedy.”
“As I said yesterday, losing so many children is just devastating,” Kenney said.
About a half-block from the location of the fire, residents from across the city came to pay their respects at shrine-like pile of stuffed animals, prayer candles and flowers that grew throughout the day. At the memorial site, 8-year-old Kasiyah Johnson left some of her favorite toys: two teddy bears that she slept with at home, a soft red octopus and an inflated alien, which she signed, “I love you. By Kasiyah.”
“My favorites,” she said of the toys. She didn’t know the children personally but was sad to learn of their passing. Her grandmother, Mieshia Dyches, drove her from their home across town. She wiped an eye as her granddaughter talked.
“My uncle passed away and we made one of these, but not with children’s toys,” she said. “I thought they probably didn’t have teddy bears like me, and you’ve got to be grateful.”
