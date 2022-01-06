Poverty in Philadelphia has climbed significantly in recent decades, and the city is regarded as one of the poorest in the nation. A 2020 Pew Charitable Trusts report found that 40 percent of all of Philadelphia households were “cost burdened” — defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as those spending over 30 percent of income on housing costs. For low-income families, the hurdles are enormous: According to the study, 88 percent of renters with incomes below $30,000 per year face rents that surpass what they are able to afford — a crisis that disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic citizens.