The chief executive of coronavirus vaccine-maker Moderna said Thursday that people are likely to need a second booster dose in the fall, with front-line workers and those 50 and older a particular priority as antibody levels wane.

People who received booster shots this past fall are likely to have significant protection through winter, Stéphane Bancel said at a health-care conference hosted by Goldman Sachs. But he said the efficacy of boosters could dip by next fall: “I will be surprised when we get that data in the coming weeks that it’s holding nicely over time — I would expect that it’s not going to hold great.”

Separately, the Israeli government released a preliminary study this week indicating that a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine generated a fivefold increase in an individual’s antibodies, a week after the shot. But several public health experts have said that holding regular booster rounds for the general population may not be feasible.

