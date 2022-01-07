Separately, the Israeli government released a preliminary study this week indicating that a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine generated a fivefold increase in an individual’s antibodies, a week after the shot. But several public health experts have said that holding regular booster rounds for the general population may not be feasible.
Washington region officials open more coronavirus testing centers as hospitals stagger under demand
Leaders across the D.C. region on Thursday implored residents not to visit already-stressed hospitals if they are seeking a coronavirus test or only experiencing mild symptoms, instead offering additional options for testing to meet demand as daily cases and hospitalizations continue to trend upward.
The warning comes as D.C., Maryland and Virginia all reported record highs in inpatient coronavirus hospitalizations Thursday, according to U.S. Health and Human Services data, which includes confirmed and suspected cases. Virginia had its highest count of inpatients with covid-19 — 3,126 — since mid-January 2021, while Maryland had 3,403 inpatients and D.C. had 847 inpatients, up from record highs set the previous day.
D.C. Health emergency response leader Patrick Ashley said Thursday that a “large number” of people are going to hospitals and emergency rooms in search of coronavirus tests — rather than taking advantage of the District’s myriad testing options — or because they are experiencing mild symptoms, adding extra strain to city hospitals, which are “doing well” but stymied by the additional burden.
In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Thursday the state secured 500,000 additional at-home rapid coronavirus tests that will be deployed through the local health departments in the coming weeks, along with 10 new testing sites at hospitals, as the state grapples with insufficient testing to meet the omicron variant’s rampant spread.
Covid hits late-night shows as James Corden, Seth Meyers test positive and Jimmy Fallon urges vaccinations
It feels a bit like deja vu at the late-night shows.
The same week Seth Meyers announced he tested positive for the coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon designated a segment of “The Tonight Show” to discussing his own experience with covid-19. Fallon tested positive during his holiday break last month when he swung by the NBC headquarters in New York to film a bit for “Saturday Night Live.” He said on Monday’s show that he was briefly quarantined in an office before being sent home to isolate.
On Thursday, CBS’s “Late Late Show” host James Corden posted a message to social media saying he tested positive as well. “I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” he wrote. “The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone.”
Fallon’s recollection of the events surrounding his positive test recalled some of the behind-the-scenes scrambling that took place in March 2020, when the producers of live television programs were forced to quickly figure out how to adapt to the onset of the pandemic. But, aside from the fact that Fallon’s show was on hiatus, there is a major difference this time around: the availability of coronavirus vaccines, as the host underscored on air.
White House and USPS finalizing plans to ship test kits to U.S. households
The White House is finalizing details with the U.S. Postal Service to deliver 500 million coronavirus test kits to households across the country, according to four people familiar with the plans, kick-starting a key part of President Biden’s response to the raging omicron variant.
The administration will launch a website allowing individuals to request the rapid tests, those people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private planning sessions. Officials aim to begin shipping the kits by mid-January.
Test manufacturers and distributors seeking to provide a share of the 500 million tests have submitted proposals to the government, and the Biden administration on Thursday evening awarded its first contract toward the purchase, said a person with knowledge of the testing plan. A formal announcement on the effort could come as soon as next week.