Investigators with the Knoxville Fire Department on Thursday “made a determination that this was a set fire,” Mark Wilbanks, a public information officer with the department, told The Washington Post.
“There is enough information on the scene to lead them to believe that someone or some people set this fire that morning,” Wilbanks said Friday. Authorities did not have suspects as of Friday and are uncertain whether more than one person set the fire, he added.
Planned Parenthood leaders condemned the “intentional, criminal act” that they believe was “emboldened by the rhetoric of antiabortion politicians.” The organization vowed to offer services as soon as possible at the Knoxville facility, which had been previously attacked in January 2021.
“This is an appalling and heartbreaking act of violence towards Planned Parenthood, our patients, and our community,” Ashley Coffield, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, said in a news release. “As we reckon with this news and the road ahead of us, we remain tremendously grateful for the hard work and determination of the Knoxville Fire Department and the ATF to find the cause of this fire and bring the person, or persons, responsible to justice.”
The end-of-year arson at Planned Parenthood capped off a year in which reproductive health clinics faced mounting legal challenges from antiabortion groups and Republican lawmakers after Texas implemented the nation’s most restrictive abortion law. The Texas statute bans the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court left the Texas law in place and provided only a narrow path for providers to challenge it in federal court.
As the Supreme Court is set to consider Mississippi’s request to overturn Roe v. Wade, some legal observers believe the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion nationwide could be overturned or seriously undermined. The case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is a challenge to Mississippi’s law banning most abortions after 15 weeks. Roe protects a person’s constitutional right to get an abortion before viability, usually around 22 to 24 weeks.
The Planned Parenthood location in Knoxville, the only branch in the eastern part of the state, offers reproductive services and education to those living in Tennessee, northern Mississippi and a part of Arkansas, according to its website.
The clinic has been a target of violence over the past year. Someone fired a gun at the clinic’s doors after hours in January 2021, shattering glass and leaving holes in the facility’s reception area, according to police and Planned Parenthood. The shooting occurred on the 48th anniversary of Roe.
Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the Knoxville clinic about 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. The building had been shut down for several weeks for the renovation.
Despite the efforts of 30 fire department members, the blaze devastated the facility, as the flames shot through the roof.
Wilbanks said the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are reviewing whether the January 2021 incident is connected to the arson.
“They are going back and looking at any previous incidents that may have occurred at the facility and if there are any known persons involved in any previous incidents,” he said. “They are going to take a look and see if there’s involvement from those folks.”
Violence against reproductive health clinics has gone on for decades. The National Abortion Federation, an association of providers, released a report last month that found that providers experienced significant increases in reports of assault and battery outside of clinics and death threats in 2020, compared with 2019.
Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, noted how the political climate around abortion has contributed to “hateful acts” against clinics like the one in Tennessee last week.
“All too often, bad actors emboldened by the rhetoric of antiabortion politicians and antagonists intentionally work to interrupt patients’ access to health care and providers’ ability to give it,” she said in a news release. “It must be made clear that these hateful acts go much further than property damage — they harm the patients who depend on safe Planned Parenthood health centers, staff, and providers to receive trusted, essential health-care services.
It’s unclear how the Knoxville clinic will manage health-care services, but Planned Parenthood was already directing patients to use its telehealth services or referring them to their clinics in Nashville and Memphis, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.
Authorities are asking the public for any information related to the arson. There is a $10,000 reward for the conviction of anyone who might be involved in the crime, Wilbanks said.
“We don’t know the answer right now,” he said.
