So Williams, a property manager and real estate agent, asked the teen to put her parents on the phone so he could propose a plan to get their daughter home safely once the Virginia Department of Transportation reopened the road. In the meantime, he said, he would find a way to drive back to D.C. and pay for a hotel room for her so she could sleep for a couple of hours. As soon as the highway was cleared, Williams vowed, he would drive the girl home safely at no charge.