Boulder County’s coroner identified Sharpe on Friday as the first confirmed death from the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history. How he died is pending investigation, authorities said. Meanwhile, officials are still searching for a woman in the town of Superior, identified by her family as 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull. Five people were initially reported missing, and three were later found, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said last week.
The wind-fueled fire swept through the suburbs, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate in Boulder County, located less than 30 miles northwest of Denver. Investigators are still probing the cause of the blaze.
The fire charred a large swath of several communities, destroying 1,084 homes in the towns of Louisville and Superior, along with rural Boulder County. One was Sharpe’s home, on the 5900 block of Marshall Road, not far from where the Dec. 30 fire began.
His family, in a statement, remembered Sharpe as a brother and uncle, as well as a naturalist and activist for children’s rights. He worked in the construction industry, they said.
Milton Sharpe said his brother had other passions, including salsa dancing and participating in Native American traditions and ceremonies. He loved his home of four decades, his brother said.
“I knew as soon as I understood the fire had passed over his property he would not have fled,” he said in his eulogy. “I told one of my brothers, ‘They will find him dead in his driveway with a hose in his hand.’ ”
Seven years younger than Robert Sharpe, his brother recalled his patience avid reading and goal to be “a good steward of the environment, of his government and his community.”
His family asked that people make donations to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund in his memory.
Vocal about many environmental issues, Robert Sharpe was a frequent caller to KGNU, a Boulder community radio station, and had called into “A Public Affair” show “just a couple of hours before the fires consumed the area and his home from what we understand,” the station’s manager Tim Russo said.
On Friday, the Sharpe family thanked the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office “for their untiring efforts and sensitive concern during this chaotic crisis.”
“We will be forever grateful for their diligence, compassion, and understanding as they spared no effort to find the missing,” the family said in the statement.
Searching for the missing was a mission complicated by several inches of snow that blanketed blackened debris following a dry winter. President Biden surveyed the damage and consoled people in Louisville on Friday, saying the rare winter blaze that struck the suburban region over the holidays emphasizes the need to mitigate climate change.
Turnbull’s family said she was last seen at the home she shared with her granddaughter in Superior, close to where authorities think the Marshall Fire ignited.
“The front door was engulfed,” Turnbull’s grandson-in-law Hutch Armstrong previously told The Post. “And then they went to the back door and it was engulfed.”
Her relatives have described a frustrating search for answers about what happened to her as conflicting information emerged in the initial days after the fire, while also acknowledging the overwhelming task authorities face.
“Obviously,” Armstrong said, “they’ve got a lot of their plates.”
