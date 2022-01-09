“This smoke extended the entire height of the building, completely unusual,” Nigro said.
Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams (D), confirmed the death toll Sunday afternoon.
Victims were found “on every floor, in stairways,” he said, and were taken away in cardiac and respiratory arrest.
More than 60 people were injured, officials said, and 32 of them were taken to hospitals in life-threatening condition. It was not clear Sunday afternoon how many of those were among the dead.
“This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times here in the city of New York,” Adams said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities said it does not appear to be “suspicious.”
“We expect there to be numerous fatalities, but we don’t know yet,” Nigro said. He cited “severe smoke inhalation” as the predominant cause of injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.