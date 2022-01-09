“Everybody on this side of the hill is feeling the pain,” says Leeland Murray, who works with a state program to clean up former mine sites like the ones just outside of Madrid.
From an engineering standpoint, the easiest solution would be to bury the gob piles, as they’re called, under clean soil and native plants. But locals don’t really want these visible traces of the past erased because the town’s history draws tourists and film crews — along with lucrative revenue to replace long-lost mining dollars.
“Most people genuinely want something to be done, but how that something is to be done differs from person to person,” Murray said.
The first coal mines opened in the 1850s, and by the early 20th century Madrid — pronounced Mad-rid and located half an hour south of Santa Fe — was booming with about 2,500 residents. Mining offices, a company store and boardinghouses lined the main street. Baseball teams played in what was touted as the first lighted ballpark west of the Mississippi. At Christmas, the illuminated holiday displays were so spectacular that pilots were said to detour flights for passengers to see.
The last mine shut down in 1954, though, and almost overnight Madrid became a ghost town. The small cabins that once housed miners slumped and peeled. Then artists and hippies showed up. They started to repair and repaint, added on to existing structures, and opened art galleries, shops and even a museum. In 1977, much of the community was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a well-preserved example of a company-owned town. About 200 people live here now. There is no municipal government.
The rustic feel lures New Mexico’s growing film industry, which reported nearly $625 million in direct spending and thousands of jobs in fiscal 2021, $100 million more than in the pre-pandemic fiscal year of 2019. (One movie in production in the fall near an abandoned mining town 17 miles up the road made international headlines when actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop revolver, fatally injuring cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.)
Madrid has served as the setting for a string of films, including “Wild Hogs,” starring John Travolta and Tim Allen, and “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” in which the spaceship carrying David Bowie’s character crashed on a coal-darkened hill still visible from near the volunteer fire department’s pink stucco firehouse.
Cyndy McCrossen, a former location scout who leads the Albuquerque Film Office, said the pioneer aesthetic attracts filmmakers, while the coal legacy pulls in the tourists.
“The tailings as evidence of the mines certainly play as a backdrop for the tourism in the city, and it adds this little charm,” she said. “Otherwise, it’s just another town in the bend in the road with crystal shops and art galleries.”
While the economic activity generated by those two industries has supported local projects — the “Wild Hogs” production funded road improvements and fixes to a water catchment pond — Madrid’s bohemian ambiance has changed little. The main thoroughfare, officially Highway 14 today, remains only half a mile long. It has no stoplight.
“I love that it’s a come-as-you-are place,” said Matt French, an interior designer who lives on eight acres atop Bethlehem Hill, named for hosting the town’s once-spectacular Nativity scene. He’s within walking distance of the town’s single bar and only coffee shop. “Honestly, I hope it’s really slow to change. … Keep it funky.”
Still, residents say the state has to find a way to stop their houses and roads from being inundated with contaminated runoff from the piles. Tests found it doesn’t create water quality or public health concerns.
Melinda Bon’ewell and Lori Lindsey bought the Mine Shaft Tavern, which served as the Red Pony bar interior in the series “Longmire” on A&E and Netflix. The women now own a row of buildings at the bottom of a heavily mined hillside that has repeatedly caused problems.
They had to replace a tin-sided wall after routine flooding corroded it. One particularly fierce storm dropped more than three inches of rain, triggering landslides and flooding 10 businesses, including their Old Coal Town Museum, with ore cars and a steam engine out front. Water hit their Engine House Theater so hard that it poured in the walls, Bon’ewell recounted. More than six inches of gray mud covered the floors.
“That shut us down again for a while, just digging it out,” she said.
Staff with the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Program, a federal effort that uses fees from current coal operations to pay to clean up abandoned sites, first came to Madrid in the 1980s. Early work addressed public safety hazards, such as the open entrances of mine shafts.
More recently, the staff members have responded to the town’s concerns by sending contractors to install shin-high concrete barricades along some roads and driveways and to dig channels to direct water through a tunnel under the tavern. They also constructed series of “Zuni bowls,” stepped-down rock features that blend into the surrounding rocky hillside but slow water running downhill and reduce the amount of mud it carries.
“We’re not allowed to just come in here and regrade and reclaim the coal piles that are, you know, looming above town,” explained Jacob Pederson, who was with the program for years. “They are a historic resource.”
A more comprehensive effort is now being planned. Much of the work will be hand-dug to protect mine features and rock retaining walls while steering storm water around the coal piles and controlling erosion. Murray has had ongoing conversations about the proposed designs with locals. Some, like Denise Gray, wave him down if they see him around town and ask him to come take a look at their property.
Every storm worries Gray. She moved to Madrid in 2017, following her “funky lady” of a mother, yet these days is watching new cracks in a retaining wall above her house and a growing trough alongside it.
“One thing I could show you is how I thought my garage was going to float away,” she told Murray as the two chatted several weeks ago, “and how the coal is coming down and through the garage.”
Gray runs an Airbnb out of her house, with plans to add an 18-foot-high Sioux teepee for guests to sleep in and an art gallery filled with skull-like sculptures she creates from branches and stones.
“It’s exciting for me; I’m building a life and new businesses here,” Gray said. But given the state’s protracted conversations — she counts three sets of plans distributed in her nearly five years in town — she and other residents have muted expectations for how to treasure the past while looking toward the future.
“Everyone’s like, ‘Don’t hold your breath.’ ”