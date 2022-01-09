The last mine shut down in 1954, though, and almost overnight Madrid became a ghost town. The small cabins that once housed miners slumped and peeled. Then artists and hippies showed up. They started to repair and repaint, added on to existing structures, and opened art galleries, shops and even a museum. In 1977, much of the community was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a well-preserved example of a company-owned town. About 200 people live here now. There is no municipal government.