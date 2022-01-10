“This has impacted our entire city,” he said during the interview on 1010 WINS.
The fire appeared to originate from a space heater in a second-and-third-floor duplex before 11 a.m., authorities said Sunday. The smoke from the fire then streamed through the building, aided by a door that was left open and did not close by itself, authorities said. The city housing code requires self-closing doors to curb the spread of fire and smoke from one unit to the rest of an apartment building.
“It appears the ability to have the smoke spread is due to the door being open,” Adams said during an interview on “Good Morning America, adding: “There may have been a maintenance issue with this door, and that is going to be part of the ongoing investigation.”
“We take away one lesson from this is the closing of the door. It’s imperative,” Adams said on 1010 WINS. “I remember as a child hearing that commercial and PSA over and over again: Close the door, close the door. We’re going to double down on that.”
Speaking about the apparent start of the fire, Adams reminded people that space heaters are “operated every day safely in this city, and we want people to continue to follow the instructions that come with the space heaters so they can be used correctly.”
Space heaters have been a source of worry for federal safety regulators for years. Both portable and fixed-position space heaters caused 2 in 5 home heating equipment fires in recent years, along with the vast majority of deaths, according to a National Fire Protection Association report in 2021.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said portable space heaters were responsible for an estimated 1,700 residential fires and 80 deaths each year from 2016 to 2018, according to a report published last summer. An automatic tip-over switch has been required on portable electric and kerosene heaters since at least 2002, along with additional protection around the heating coils to prevent fires.
The mayor, who said he would return to the scene later Monday, lauded the broad response from members of the community to help those affected. Displaced residents have been provided shelter, Adams said,adding that he wants to ensure “we give emotional support to the children.”
“This is a traumatic impact,” Adams said on Fox 5 New York, recalling that he had experienced a three-alarm fire in his building when he was a state senator. “You think about this often. Every time you hear a firetruck, you relive traumas like this, and we want to be there for New Yorkers.”
Samira Sadeque in New York, Todd Frankel and Reis Thebault in Washington and Hannah Knowles in San Jose contributed to this report.