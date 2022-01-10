At-home rapid coronavirus tests remain the “bedrock of our long-term strategy for managing this virus,” said Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health — even in the face of new research that suggests they may be less effective at identifying illness caused by the omicron variant.

The antigen tests, commonly referred to as rapid or at-home tests, “remain a very, very effective tool,” Jha said on ABC’s “This Week.” He noted that “in the first day of symptoms” with omicron, “it does look like the test is a little less sensitive,” but beyond that, “these antigen tests continue to work really effectively.”

Jha’s comments echo those from Bruce J. Tromberg, director of NIH’s National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, who said people should still use the tests regularly. “Even with reduced performance, it will still pick up infections and it will help individuals [isolate and] get treatment sooner,” Tromberg previously told The Post.

President Biden has promised to distribute 500 million rapid tests to the American public, and the kits should start shipping to households in the coming days.

Here’s what to know