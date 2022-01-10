The antigen tests, commonly referred to as rapid or at-home tests, “remain a very, very effective tool,” Jha said on ABC’s “This Week.” He noted that “in the first day of symptoms” with omicron, “it does look like the test is a little less sensitive,” but beyond that, “these antigen tests continue to work really effectively.”
Jha’s comments echo those from Bruce J. Tromberg, director of NIH’s National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, who said people should still use the tests regularly. “Even with reduced performance, it will still pick up infections and it will help individuals [isolate and] get treatment sooner,” Tromberg previously told The Post.
President Biden has promised to distribute 500 million rapid tests to the American public, and the kits should start shipping to households in the coming days.
Here’s what to know
Military conscripts in Norway given used underwear as covid hits supply chainsReturn to menu
Coronavirus supply chain issues have hit fuel deliveries, led to shortages of masks, vaccines and electronic components, and snarled up holiday gift shipments. Now, Norway’s military is facing a supply shortage that is particularly personal: Recruits are being asked to wear previously used undergarments — including socks, bras and underwear — returned by conscripts after they complete their service.
The plan was originally meant to be voluntary, as the pandemic led to delivery delays. But officials have now made it mandatory to hand over all clothing and equipment for laundering and reuse upon graduation, Norwegian state broadcaster NRK reported.
Until recently, the conscripts were allowed to keep undergarments such as underwear, wool socks and T-shirts, in addition to headgear and field boots, according to defense publication Forsvarets Forum, which first reported on the plan to recycle military kit.
Armed Forces spokesman Lt. Col. Vegard Norstad Finberg told the defense publication that the garments are laundered and checked for quality — with defective and worn items thrown away, while minor damage is repaired.
Novak Djokovic wins case against Australia over visa denialReturn to menu
MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic will be allowed to remain in Australia, clearing the way for him to compete in the Australian Open after a judge on Monday overturned a decision to cancel the tennis star’s visa.
The decision, by Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly, brought to an end a five-day standoff between the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player and Australian officials that had become an international spectacle. It allows the Serbian star to continue his quest to break the record for men’s Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open, a tournament Djokovic has dominated.
Even as the judge ordered Djokovic released immediately, however, attorneys representing the Australian government warned that the minister for immigration was considering whether to re-cancel Djokovic’s visa, threatening to relaunch proceedings.
Djokovic’s attorneys had presented a forceful case against Australia’s treatment of the tennis star on Monday, at times appearing to draw agreement from the judge. But the Australian government argued it had the right to turn away anyone who poses a potential health risk.