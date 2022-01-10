The antigen tests, commonly referred to as rapid or at-home tests, “remain a very, very effective tool,” Jha said on ABC’s “This Week.” He noted that “in the first day of symptoms” with omicron, “it does look like the test is a little less sensitive,” but beyond that, “these antigen tests continue to work really effectively.”
Jha’s comments echo those from Bruce J. Tromberg, director of NIH’s National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, who said people should still use the tests regularly. “Even with reduced performance, it will still pick up infections and it will help individuals [isolate and] get treatment sooner,” Tromberg previously told The Post.
President Biden has promised to distribute 500 million rapid tests to the American public, and the kits should start shipping to households in the coming days.
Bare rooms, rotten fruit and boredom: Quarantine life on infected cruises
Frank Rebelo lined up the upgrades well before he boarded his Caribbean cruise: the dining package that would let him eat at high-end restaurants, the beverage package that would keep the drinks flowing. But after contracting covid-19 and isolating in a designated cabin, he had to order off the room service menu: turkey sandwich, pizza, burgers and three choices for dessert.
“They were like, ‘We’re going to give you the minimum you need to survive,’ " said Rebelo, 54, who owns a small trucking company and works as a DJ while splitting his time between Tijuana and Las Vegas.
His nine-night voyage on the Norwegian Getaway late last month went awry after a coronavirus surge sent cases soaring to record heights on land and at sea. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cruise lines sailing in U.S. waters reported 5,013 coronavirus cases between Dec. 15 and Dec. 29, about 30 times more than the total from the previous two weeks.
Omicron threat keeps China walled off, amid search for more-effective vaccines
A year ago, Chinese health experts had hoped the country could safely reopen to the world by now, as it attained herd immunity against the coronavirus.
China achieved last month the herculean goal of vaccinating more than 80 percent of its 1.4 billion people with two doses. But far from reopening, the country has returned to its harshest controls in two years, as it seeks to contain the highly contagious omicron variant.
The renewed lockdowns reflect official concerns about whether China’s vaccines can hold up against omicron, as well as the looming challenge of supplying the population with booster shots before the efficacy of their first two doses diminishes.
The Sinopharm and Sinovac shots in widespread use in China are “inactivated virus” vaccines, a tried-and-true method that has the downside of a higher incidence of breakthrough infections. Chinese scientists say they are working to develop more-effective mRNA vaccines, but it remains unclear whether those can reach market.
For now, China has returned to harsh and inflexible controls, including the lockdown of 13 million people in their homes in Xian, the city with the most severe outbreak. The measures have plunged Xian into logistical dysfunction, with some residents reporting they were struggling to obtain shipments of food. Several hospital officials in the city were fired after reports of a pregnant woman who lost her baby outside a hospital as she waited for a coronavirus test result to clear her entry.
Military conscripts in Norway given used underwear as covid hits supply chains
Coronavirus supply chain issues have hit fuel deliveries, led to shortages of masks, vaccines and electronic components, and snarled up holiday gift shipments. Now, Norway’s military is facing a supply shortage that is particularly personal: Recruits are being asked to wear previously used undergarments — including socks, bras and underwear — returned by conscripts after they complete their service.
The plan was originally meant to be voluntary, as the pandemic led to delivery delays. But officials have now made it mandatory to hand over all clothing and equipment for laundering and reuse upon graduation, Norwegian state broadcaster NRK reported.
Until recently, the conscripts were allowed to keep undergarments such as underwear, wool socks and T-shirts, in addition to headgear and field boots, according to defense publication Forsvarets Forum, which first reported on the plan to recycle military kit.
Armed Forces spokesman Lt. Col. Vegard Norstad Finberg told the defense publication that the garments are laundered and checked for quality — with defective and worn items thrown away, while minor damage is repaired.
Novak Djokovic wins case against Australia over visa denial
MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic will be allowed to remain in Australia, clearing the way for him to compete in the Australian Open after a judge on Monday overturned a decision to cancel the tennis star’s visa.
The decision, by Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly, brought to an end a five-day standoff between the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player and Australian officials that had become an international spectacle. It allows the Serbian star to continue his quest to break the record for men’s Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open, a tournament Djokovic has dominated.
Even as the judge ordered Djokovic released immediately, however, attorneys representing the Australian government warned that the minister for immigration was considering whether to re-cancel Djokovic’s visa, threatening to relaunch proceedings.
Djokovic’s attorneys had presented a forceful case against Australia’s treatment of the tennis star on Monday, at times appearing to draw agreement from the judge. But the Australian government argued it had the right to turn away anyone who poses a potential health risk.