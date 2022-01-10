But it was what she was looking for: a pit bull mix she would later learn was named Russ. A skier had spotted him that morning and, after Russ growled at him, took photos and posted about it on Facebook, telling people he’d come across a dog trapped in the snow and unable to move, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. That sparked Allen’s rescue effort on behalf of Tahoe PAWS and TLC 4 Furry Friends, an animal search-and-rescue nonprofit based in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.