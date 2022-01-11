The Twin Parks North West complex, the site of the fire, was issued at least two violation notices for faulty self-closing doors from the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) in 2017 and 2019, the department told The Washington Post. There were at least six violations for safety doors that failed to close between 2013 and 2019, according to the New York Post. In an email, an unidentified spokesperson for the department told The Washington Post that the door violations at the building were corrected by August 2020, adding that no self-closing door infractions had since been issued to the high-rise.