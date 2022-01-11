“As they left, they opened the door, and the door stayed open,” Nigro said at a news conference. “The stairwell was very dangerous as the door was left open and some of the floors — certainly on 15 — the door was open from the stairs to the hall and the 15th floor became quite untenable.”
The Twin Parks North West complex, the site of the fire, was issued at least two violation notices for faulty self-closing doors from the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) in 2017 and 2019, the department told The Washington Post. There were at least six violations for safety doors that failed to close between 2013 and 2019, according to the New York Post. In an email, an unidentified spokesperson for the department told The Washington Post that the door violations at the building were corrected by August 2020, adding that no self-closing door infractions had since been issued to the high-rise.
More than 22,000 self-closing door violation notices were issued throughout the city in the 2021 fiscal year, according to the department, and more than 18,000 of the violations were corrected.
“Our hearts go out to all the families affected by the worst kind of loss,” the spokesperson said in a statement to The Post. “We urge residents to report malfunctioning doors to property owners or call 311 if issues are not corrected and HPD will respond.”
Kelly Magee, a spokeswoman for the building’s owner, Bronx Park Phase III Preservation LLC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday. Magee told the Associated Press that in July 2021, maintenance staff had fixed the lock on the front door of the apartment in which the fire started. During that repair, the staff checked to make sure the apartment’s self-closing door was working, Magee told the AP, and no additional issues were reported with the door.
“We are devastated by the unimaginable loss of life caused by this profound tragedy,” the company said in a statement to the media.
More than 60 people were injured as smoke billowed through the 19-story, 120-unit building Sunday — the city’s deadliest fire in more than three decades. Dozens of residents were displaced and remain in need of emergency housing after fleeing the flames, and many were mourning family members and friends who did not survive.
“We’re going to get through this moment, and we’re going to get through it together,” New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) told reporters Monday. “And this tragedy is not going to define us. It is going to show our resiliency.”
Nigro said the front door where the fire started and another door on the 15th floor should have been self-closing and blunted the spread of smoke. Instead, the doors stayed fully open, he said.
It remains unclear whether the doors failed mechanically or if they were manually disabled. Nigro added that the apartment door where the fire started was not obstructed.
Nigro emphasized that the open door also made the stairwell dangerous.
Closed doors are vital to containing fire and smoke, especially in buildings like the one in the Bronx that do not have automatic sprinkler systems, Glenn Corbett, a fire science professor at John Jay College in New York City, told the AP.
“It’s pretty remarkable that the failure of one door could lead to how many deaths we had here, but that’s the reality of it,” Corbett said. “That one door played a critical role in allowing the fire to spread and the smoke and heat to spread vertically through the building.”
The high-rise built in the 1970s has had numerous violations, city records show, and a malfunctioning elevator was among those complaints. All but two have been resolved, according to records.
Adams told reporters that the building had “no outstanding violations” related to a lack of heat. He reminded people in interviews Monday that space heaters are “operated every day safely in this city, and we want people to continue to follow the instructions that come with the space heaters so they can be used correctly.”
Residents at the high-rise have started to speak out about the safety doors in the building. Though the building was equipped with self-closing doors and smoke alarms, some residents at 333 East 181st Street said they initially ignored the alarms over the weekend because they have been so common.
Karen Dejesus, 54, an 18-year resident of the building, told USA Today that her doors didn’t close automatically — and that she didn’t know whether any of the doors closed. Cookie Dennis, 72, a third-floor resident who has lived there for nearly three decades, told the New York Post that she also has been concerned with her safety door.
“My door doesn’t self-close and never has,” Dennis said. “I have lived here 27 years, and I don’t ever remember the door closing by itself; you have to close it yourself.”
Nigro pleaded for apartment residents in the city to be aware of whether their self-closing doors are working.
“If you’re in a building, an apartment building that has self-closing doors, make sure it works, and if it doesn’t, please point that out,” he said.
Lateshia Beachum, Paulina Firozi, Samira Sadeque and Jack Wright contributed to this report.
