It has been a week of shock and dismay for fire experts. Two of the deadliest residential fires in the United States in decades unfolded within a span of four days. On Jan. 5, a blaze in a century-old Philadelphia rowhouse killed 12 people, followed by the fire at Twin Parks North West, a 19-story building in New York that opened in 1972. Sixteen of the victims in the two fires were children.
Authorities in Philadelphia said Tuesday that their preliminary investigation had found that the blaze began when a child set fire to a Christmas tree on the second floor. The six smoke alarms in the unit were inoperable or had been disabled, they said.
In New York, the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning space heater, fire officials said. Two self-closing doors also failed to shut, they said, providing a chute for toxic smoke to spread throughout the building. The investigation is ongoing.
The two incidents — both in federally subsidized affordable housing — underscore the safety risks posed by aging buildings that often house low-income residents. They also pose a crucial challenge for policymakers: what to do about older housing infrastructure that is not required to meet some aspects of the latest fire codes.
While fire safety experts say tools such as smoke alarms have decreased the number of deadly conflagrations since 1980, they also believe much more can be done, including retrofitting older apartment buildings with sprinklers to bring them up to current standards. Builders have been adamant in opposing such measures across the country, saying the cost to make these changes is too high.
It is a battle that is often fought city by city — and tragedy by tragedy. After five people were killed in 2019 in a fire in a public housing development in Minneapolis, the state legislature last year enacted a law requiring all public high-rise apartments to install sprinklers by 2033. Sprinklers either extinguish or contain a fire, giving time for residents to escape and the fire department to arrive.
The challenge is particularly acute in public housing, which has suffered from decades of chronic underinvestment. “The devastating fires in Philadelphia and the Bronx are tragic symptoms of a much larger disease,” said Diane Yentel, chief executive of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Since 1992, new multifamily public housing buildings have been required to be outfitted with sprinklers under federal law. But 570,000 individual units built before that date are not subject to the law, according to a recent letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Congress. HUD estimated that a “substantial” number of those units likely have sprinklers due to variations in local conditions but could not provide a precise figure.
Low-income housing advocates had pinned their hopes on the Build Back Better Act to make historic investments in the nation’s infrastructure, a prospect that now appears uncertain. The legislation would provide $65 billion to modernize public housing, Yentel said, whether through structural repairs, updating heating and cooling systems, or safety measures such as sprinklers.
The act would be a “once-in-a-lifetime investment that can prevent future disasters,” Yentel said.
Last year, two bipartisan bills were also introduced in the Senate to encourage sprinkler installation, though their fate remains unclear. One would provide tax breaks to owners of residential high-rises — taller than 75 feet — who retrofit their properties with sprinklers. Another would create a grant program to install sprinklers in high-rise public housing units.
The number of people dying in fires in their homes has fallen considerably since the 1980s, according to data maintained by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), a 125-year-old group that sets standards and conducts research on fire safety.
In the last decade, however, that progress has stalled, with the number of people killed in residential fires each year hovering around 3,000. In recent years, the number of people dying in fires that kill three or more people has risen, although the NFPA cautions that it is unclear whether that represents a trend.
While the country has made strides in preventing fires, once a blaze starts in your home, it is just as deadly — and in some cases more so — than in the past, said Birgitte Messerschmidt, director of research at the NFPA.
“Part of it is that our homes nowadays are filled with a lot more fuel,” Messerschmidt said. “The furniture we use, the electronics, the toys — so much of that is synthetics.” Such material is quick to burn, plus fires spread easily in open-plan layouts. A home fire “can develop so fast that people have less time to escape now than they did before,” she said.
Messerschmidt and other fire experts referred to a test conducted by Underwriters Laboratory comparing fires in rooms of identical size, the first furnished with synthetic materials and the second with natural materials. It look less than five minutes for the heat to become so intense that it ignited all surfaces in the first room, something experts call “flashover.” In the second, it took nearly half an hour.
“We’re constantly faced with new challenges with regard to fire,” said Milosh Puchovsky, a professor in the department of fire protection engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. They include the proliferation of synthetic materials and plastics in household furnishings, items which burn faster and hotter and produce more toxic smoke. Certain aspects of making buildings greener may also pose risks from a fire standpoint, Puchovsky said.
With catastrophic fires such as those in New York and Philadelphia, the causes are complex and often involve an interplay of system failures and human behavior, said Jelenewicz, the fire protection engineer. If the building in the Bronx had been built in recent years, sprinklers would have been required, he added. A recent study found sprinklers reduced the death rate in home fires by 88 percent.
“There has never been a multiple loss of life in a building that was properly protected by fire sprinklers,” said Shane Ray, president of the National Fire Sprinkler Association. “That’s a pretty good track record.”
But efforts to retrofit older apartment buildings with sprinklers — or to require them in new houses — has proven controversial. Only California, Maryland and the District of Columbia require sprinkler installation in new homes. Meanwhile, 29 states have prohibited municipalities from instituting such requirements, while 19 states allow cities and towns to make their own rules.
James Bullock, a former deputy chief of the New York Fire Department who now works as a fire protection consultant, can recall repeated pushes to retrofit high-rise apartment buildings in the city with sprinklers over the years.
“It’s a very good idea,” Bullock said. “But I don’t see it happening.”