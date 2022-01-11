More than 141,000 people were hospitalized with covid-19 on Monday, U.S. data compiled by The Washington Post shows, marking the second-highest daily total during the pandemic. The United States could eclipse its record for daily covid-19 hospitalizations as soon as Tuesday – and with the omicron wave, some disease modelers expect that number to double before next month.

The previous record of 142,273 reported hospitalizations was from Jan. 14 last year, when coronavirus vaccines were not yet widely available to the public. The latest total, 141,385, contained uncounted backlogs of patients admitted over the weekend.

In the past week, hospitalizations have climbed in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, according to Post figures, as the more transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads across the country. Multiple states have in recent days adopted aggressive new protocols to help overwhelmed hospitals triage care.

Here’s what to know

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering updating its mask guidance to recommend that people use N95 or KN95 masks instead of cloth ones, if they can do so consistently.
  • U.S. health officials on Monday advised against travel to Canada, citing “very high” levels of the coronavirus in the country.
  • Top infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will testify Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in a Senate hearing on the federal response to omicron. You can watch it here.