The previous record of 142,273 reported hospitalizations was from Jan. 14 last year, when coronavirus vaccines were not yet widely available to the public. The latest total, 141,385, contained uncounted backlogs of patients admitted over the weekend.
In the past week, hospitalizations have climbed in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, according to Post figures, as the more transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads across the country. Multiple states have in recent days adopted aggressive new protocols to help overwhelmed hospitals triage care.
Analysis: Beijing and Moscow are losing the vaccine diplomacy battle
The spread of the omicron variant has hit the world of coronavirus vaccine diplomacy hard. And the impact will be felt most keenly in Beijing and Moscow, as Chinese and Russian vaccines struggle with data showing they are less effective against the fast-spreading variant, dimming hopes for wider global uptake of their product.
The two most widely available Chinese coronavirus vaccines use technology that uses an inactivated version of the virus to produce an immune response — an older though more established technology than the messenger RNA platform used by vaccines widely available in the United States and Europe.
However, some studies now suggest that two doses of these vaccines, which are produced by Sinopharm and Sinovac, may provide relatively lower protection against omicron. The Post’s Eva Dou and Lyric Li reported Monday that China is facing the looming question of how to administer booster shots to its population of 1.4 billion, of whom more than 80 percent have been vaccinated, mostly with Sinopharm and Sinovac.
Pope Francis calls anti-vaccine sentiment 'baseless' in annual speech
ROME — In a sweeping speech on the pandemic and other global issues, Pope Francis on Monday called for widespread vaccination in all countries and suggested the global coronavirus response was being complicated by “baseless information or poorly documented facts.”
“Vaccines are not a magical means of healing,” Francis said, directly addressing vaccine hesitancy as the omicron variant surges. “Yet surely they represent, in addition to other treatments that need to be developed, the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease.”
Countries that have widely used vaccines, the pope noted, have seen a reduction in severe cases.
“It is therefore important to continue the effort to immunize the general population as much as possible,” Francis said.