The previous record of 142,273 reported hospitalizations was from Jan. 14 last year, when coronavirus vaccines were not yet widely available to the public.
In the past week, hospitalizations have climbed in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, according to Post figures, as the more transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads across the country. Multiple states have in recent days adopted aggressive new protocols to help overwhelmed hospitals triage care.
Here’s what to know
The United States surpassed its record for covid-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, with no end in sight to skyrocketing case loads, falling staff levels and the struggles of a medical system trying to provide care amid an unprecedented surge of the coronavirus.
Tuesday’s total of 145,982 people in U.S. hospitals with covid-19, which includes 4,462 children, passed the record of 142,273 set on Jan. 14, 2021, during the previous peak of the pandemic in this country.
But the highly transmissible omicron variant threatens to obliterate that benchmark. If models of omicron’s spread prove accurate — even the researchers who produce them admit forecasts are difficult during a pandemic — current numbers may seem small in just a few weeks. Disease modelers are predicting total hospitalizations in the 275,000 to 300,000 range when the peak is reached, probably later this month.
The omicron variant is expected to have infected more than half the population in Europe in the next six to eight weeks, if current trends hold, the World Health Organization’s regional director said on Tuesday.
In a two-week period, infections more than doubled in Europe, with at least 7 million cases of the coronavirus registered in the first week of 2022, Hans Kluge also told an online briefing. And 26 countries reported over 1 percent of their population catching the virus per week.
“At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50 percent of the population in the region will be infected with omicron in the next six to eight weeks,” he said.
The latest data confirms the variant’s high transmissibility “because the mutations it has enable it to adhere to human cells more easily, and it can infect even those who have been previously infected or vaccinated,” he said.
This “unprecedented scale of transmission” has led to rising numbers of covid-19 hospitalizations that are challenging health-care systems in several countries, according to Kluge. “I am also deeply concerned that as the variant moves east, we have yet to see its full impact in countries where levels of vaccination uptake are lower,” he added.
WHO officials including Kluge maintain that existing coronavirus vaccines provide a level of protection against severe disease and death including for omicron.
The global health body said in an update earlier that omicron growth rates have declined or stabilized in many countries but remain “significantly higher” than for the delta variant. It said early information on the severity of the variant from some countries including South Africa and the United Kingdom suggested a reduced risk of hospitalization, but that more research was necessary to better understand the severity, especially in countries with low levels of population immunity and vaccination rates.
Chicago teachers agreed Monday to resume in-person classes this week after city officials pledged to boost pandemic safety measures at schools, ending a days-long standoff between teachers and the city that resulted in canceled classes for 340,000 students.
The deal means students can return to school Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said in a statement. Lightfoot told reporters that the city would expand testing and enhance contact tracing efforts, as well as provide criteria for closing schools with outbreaks, to address the concerns held by the Chicago Teachers Union, whose members have expressed fear about being infected in the classroom amid a nationwide coronavirus surge fueled by the omicron variant.
Last week, the union voted to return to remote learning, and the school system responded by canceling classes, making Chicago one of few U.S. cities without in-person classes after the winter break.
LONDON — Boris Johnson has another serious headache, after British news media reported Monday that 10 Downing Street may have hosted yet another party during a strict coronavirus lockdown.
First there were reports of a Christmas party that took place in December 2020, as hospitals filled with the sick and dying. Then the Guardian published a photograph of the prime minister and his wife in their sunny garden, alongside 17 staffers and half-empty bottles of wine, from May 15, 2020, when gatherings of more than two people were banned in outdoor public places.
Now ITV News reports that it has a copy of an email invitation for a second garden party, this one on May 20, 2020, from Johnson’s private secretary, Martin Reynolds, to more than 100 staff members at Downing Street. The location, like the White House, serves as both office and residence for the country’s leader.
“Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening,” the email reads. “Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”
U.S. health officials on Monday advised against travel to Canada, citing “very high” levels of the coronavirus in the country.
Canada joins scores of countries that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has grouped under a Level 4 travel advisory, its most severe, including most of Europe and nations in southern Africa. The agency has also urged unvaccinated people to avoid travel to 54 additional nations, including Mexico — by far the top international destination for U.S. citizens last year, according to federal data. The CDC also issued a Level 4 warning for Curaçao on Monday.
New coronavirus cases have risen sharply in Canada in the past few weeks, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, as the omicron variant fuels a new global wave of infections.
“If you must travel to Canada, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC said in its travel alert for Canada, which indicates high prevalence of the virus. “Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday evening that, for the second time in a year, he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
López Obrador was visibly ill at a Monday morning news conference, where he did not wear a mask as he spoke to reporters. When one reporter commented on his apparent symptoms, López Obrador, known by his initials, AMLO, responded that he “woke up hoarse.”
“I’m going to take the test later, but I think it’s the flu,” he said.
He later tweeted that he had tested positive.
“I inform you that I am infected with #COVID19 and although the symptoms are mild, I will remain in isolation and will only do office work and communicate virtually until I get better,” he wrote. Interior Secretary Adán Augusto López Hernández will fill in for him at daily news conferences and other appearances, the president added.
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe.
- Schools in Uganda have started reopening to students, ending the world’s longest closures during the pandemic.
- The World Health Organization said growth rates for the omicron variant have declined or stabilized in many countries but remain “significantly higher” than for delta.
- In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government secured enough coronavirus vaccines to offer all eligible Canadians a booster shot and a fourth dose.
- Beijing does not plan to adjust its covid-19 prevention controls for the upcoming Winter Olympics unless many cases emerge in the “closed-loop” system, which athletes can only exit if they quarantine or leave the country.
- The president of Mexico said he has mild symptoms after contracting the virus for the second time in about a year.
Private insurers will be required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home coronavirus rapid tests per person per month, the Biden administration said Monday, as the country continued to battle record levels of newly reported cases.
The plan, announced by the Department of Health and Human Services, will take effect Saturday and applies to all at-home tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers may purchase the tests online or in person, and the cost will either be covered upfront or people will have to file a claim for reimbursement, the HHS said in a statement.
“Today’s action further removes financial barriers and expands access to COVID-19 tests for millions of people,” Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of HHS’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in a statement.
Experts consider the diagnostics, also known as antigen tests, to be a key tool in the fight against the pandemic, and other countries have been relying on them for months.
HONG KONG — For the first time since the initial rollout of coronavirus vaccines almost a year ago, Hong Kong’s vaccination centers are jam-packed.
With advance bookings at capacity, people assemble in lines each morning in the hope of snagging same-day appointments. Among the hopefuls are members of a demographic largely immunized everywhere else in the developed world: gray-haired seniors, many of them using canes or wheelchairs.
“I was afraid that the vaccines could harm my body, so I wasn’t vaccinated,” said Shek Wai-keung, 68, who expected to receive his first Sinovac shot this week. “I feel frustrated, but since I need to get into restaurants, I’m forced to get vaccinated.”
Hong Kong had a year to protect its elderly, who have free access to Pfizer-BioNTech or Sinovac doses. But staggeringly low uptake among people over 80 — fewer than 1 in 5 have had two shots, and almost none have had three — has left this most vulnerable group starkly exposed as the omicron variant spreads.
All things considered, Rafael Nadal joked, he would just as soon Novak Djokovic not play in the Australian Open, with the two tennis greats in a tie with Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Nadal also called the heated debates, partly set off by Djokovic’s coronavirus vaccine exemption, a “circus.”
Nadal and Djokovic are polar opposites when it comes to vaccines. Although both have had covid-19, Nadal is vaccinated. Djokovic is not and has been embroiled in a dispute with Australian authorities over whether he will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of 2022, when it begins Jan. 17 in Melbourne. The Serb, ranked No. 1 in the world, cleared a hurdle when his visa cancellation was overturned by a judge Monday.
“Whether or not I agree with Djokovic on some things, justice has spoken and has said that he has the right to participate in the Australian Open and I think it is the fairest decision to do so, if it has been resolved that way. I wish him the best of luck,” Nadal told Spain’s Onda Cero (with translation via Eurosport).
But, he joked, “On a personal level, I’d much rather he didn’t play.”
MELBOURNE, Australia — This was supposed to be Australia’s glorious hot vax summer, with open borders, open businesses and an Australian Open marking a return to normal after two years of the pandemic. Instead it is a season of discontent Down Under, with a government already under pressure over its handling of an omicron wave now also facing blowback over its border treatment of tennis star Novak Djokovic.
A day after an Australian judge ordered Djokovic released from immigration detention, ending a five-day standoff over his eligibility to enter the country, dark clouds still hung over his participation in the tournament, which starts Monday. The government has threatened to again cancel his visa and deport the Serbian star, who is hoping to make history with his 21st men’s singles Grand Slam title.
Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke confirmed on Tuesday he was still considering whether to eject Djokovic, and local media reported officials had launched a new investigation into whether the player lied on his border entry forms. But with soaring coronavirus cases, testing delays, canceled vaccine appointments and supply disruptions depleting grocery shelves, even some Australians angry over Djokovic’s arrival argue the government would be better off focusing its attention elsewhere.
The spread of the omicron variant has hit the world of coronavirus vaccine diplomacy hard. And the impact will be felt most keenly in Beijing and Moscow, as Chinese and Russian vaccines struggle with data showing they are less effective against the fast-spreading variant, dimming hopes for wider global uptake of their product.
The two most widely available Chinese coronavirus vaccines use technology that uses an inactivated version of the virus to produce an immune response — an older though more established technology than the messenger RNA platform used by vaccines widely available in the United States and Europe.
However, some studies now suggest that two doses of these vaccines, which are produced by Sinopharm and Sinovac, may provide relatively lower protection against omicron. The Post’s Eva Dou and Lyric Li reported Monday that China is facing the looming question of how to administer booster shots to its population of 1.4 billion, of whom more than 80 percent have been vaccinated, mostly with Sinopharm and Sinovac.
ROME — In a sweeping speech on the pandemic and other global issues, Pope Francis on Monday called for widespread vaccination in all countries and suggested the global coronavirus response was being complicated by “baseless information or poorly documented facts.”
“Vaccines are not a magical means of healing,” Francis said, directly addressing vaccine hesitancy as the omicron variant surges. “Yet surely they represent, in addition to other treatments that need to be developed, the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease.”
Countries that have widely used vaccines, the pope noted, have seen a reduction in severe cases.
“It is therefore important to continue the effort to immunize the general population as much as possible,” Francis said.