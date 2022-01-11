Immigrants and poets. My mom was one, I became the other. Though mass media rarely clumps those groups together I can attest to one common mischief we make: mucking up the English language for the better. We are the linguistic version of “good trouble.” If language seems like a quaint topic amid global crises, remember that the phrases “Black Lives Matter” and “#MeToo” galvanized global justice movements. Recall Donald Trump’s permission to a crowd, “We are going to the Capitol,” followed by their violent attack on our seat of democracy. Our words build our world and though we all live that reality, immigrants and poets know it more than most.