The two officers, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, had ignored the call to respond to the robbery at a nearby Macy’s on April 15, 2017, according to newly released court documents. Instead, the two spent roughly 20 minutes driving around hunting a Snorlax — a humongous creature described in court documents as “the Sleeping Pokémon” — that had appeared on their phones in “Pokémon Go,” an augmented-reality video game in which creatures pop up in everyday places and players seek to catch them.