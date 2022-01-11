The new 25-cent coin will feature Angelou from the waist up, with her arms uplifted, a bird in flight and a rising sun behind her — “images inspired by her poetry and symbolic of the way she lived,” according to the U.S. Mint. To her right are the words “E Pluribus Unum,” the Latin phrase for “Out of Many, One” that is featured on the national seal. The designer was Emily Damstra and it was sculpted by Craig A. Campbell. It was issued in 2022 and minted at the United States Mints in Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco.