The moderate Democrat and former Brooklyn borough president, whose 2021 campaign focused on improving public safety and helping the city recover economically, had to deal with what he called the “unspeakable tragedy” of a Bronx high-rise fire that killed 17 adults and children, the shooting of an off-duty police officer in Manhattan, a snowstorm and skyrocketing coronavirus infection rates that are again crippling emergency services, public transportation and schools as workers call in sick.