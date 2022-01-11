“Once a transit cop, always a transit cop,” he told the group of reporters and photographers trailing him despite the early hour on New Year’s Day.
When the trio began yelling and exchanging punches, Adams pulled out his cellphone and called 911 for assistance. “I have an assault in progress,” he informed a dispatcher. “They are fighting together on the street right now. Three males.” He signed off in James Bond-like fashion, identifying himself as “Adams, Mayor Adams.”
The following day, his workday started even earlier. This time, however, he took advantage of the unusually balmy winter weather to bike to City Hall.
It’s been a wild, whirlwind ride for the city’s 110th mayor during his first 10 days in office, with several highs and numerous lows that signal the challenges ahead.
The moderate Democrat and former Brooklyn borough president, whose 2021 campaign focused on improving public safety and helping the city recover economically, had to deal with what he called the “unspeakable tragedy” of a Bronx high-rise fire that killed 17 adults and children, the shooting of an off-duty police officer in Manhattan, a snowstorm and coronavirus infection rates that are again crippling emergency services, public transportation and schools as workers call in sick.
He also announced plans to provide $111 million to help support public hospitals, signed an executive order requiring city agencies to reduce fines for the struggling small-business community and joined Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) to present plans to address subway crime and homelessness.
The most notably unscripted moment: his visit to a Queens firehouse, where the 61-year-old Adams slid down a fire pole.
“My favorite part of the job is building a team that is going to get stuff done, with the talent, experience and emotional intelligence necessary to deliver real results,” he said last weekend in an emailed response to questions.
Yet the mayor’s debut included sharp criticism from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other progressive Democrats, who took issue with his saying dish washers and Dunkin’ employees are “low-skill workers.”
“The suggestion that any job is ‘low skill’ is a myth perpetuated by wealthy interests to justify inhumane working conditions, little/no healthcare, and low wages,” tweeted the New York congresswoman, who worked as a waitress and bartender before running for office in 2018.
Adams, who had been urging banks and bigger businesses to get their employees back to the office, subsequently explained that he had been “referring to low-wage workers.” It didn’t quell the controversy.
The city’s second Black mayor replaced Bill de Blasio, a progressive Democrat who was prevented by term limits from seeking reelection. Adams was sworn in during a pared-down Times Square ceremony mere minutes after the ball dropped to mark the start of 2022 — one hand on a family Bible held by his 26-year-old son, the other clutching a framed photograph of his mother, a house cleaner who died in the spring.
Surging coronavirus numbers meant postponing a much larger ceremony planned at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Indeed, the pandemic is perhaps the greatest challenge Adams will face during his early months as mayor.
Some teachers union factions have demanded that public schools temporarily return to remote learning, but Adams vowed during a Jan. 3 news conference to keep students in class. “We’re staying open,” he said.
His words were more brash than reassuring. New York has “wallowed” over the coronavirus far too long and needs his kind of “swagger” to get over it, he said. “When a mayor has swagger, the city has swagger,” Adams said.
Adams survived a tough Democratic primary last year largely because many undecided voters felt the retired police captain — with 22 years in law enforcement — was best equipped to address an increase in shootings, homicides and other violent crimes. He promised to weed out rogue, abusive cops, but he also vowed to give the city’s force the tools it needs to reduce crime.
Progressive Democrats, including some City Council members, have repeatedly criticized him for his policing platforms, especially plans to reinstate a plainclothes anti-crime unit that was controversial for its aggressive tactics and was disbanded in 2020.
After his primary victory in the summer, Adams declared himself the “future of the Democratic Party” and went on to an easy victory in the general election in November.
Hank Sheinkopf, a longtime Democratic political consultant in New York, predicted that Adams’s term will become a litmus test that national party leaders will watch closely while preparing for this fall’s high-stakes midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election.
Popularity for Adams’s platforms locally, he said, could drive more-centrist party politics nationally.
“Everyone watches New York City, and many of Adams’s policies are exactly the opposite of what people expect the city to do,” Sheinkopf said. “So he could be the example of how Democrats can position themselves to avoid disaster.”
Adams has been widely praised for filling many of his top administrative positions with women, including Keechant Sewell, the city’s first female police commissioner, and five others tapped as deputy mayors.
At the same time, he was blasted late last week for choosing Philip Banks III as deputy mayor for public safety, given that the former New York Police Department chief was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in a federal bribery probe. The optics of picking his brother, former NYPD sergeant Bernard Adams, to serve as a deputy police commissioner in charge of his security also drew disapproval.
During a CNN interview Sunday, the mayor defended both selections as very qualified for the jobs and added that his brother’s position is being reviewed by the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board. In part because he plans to continue taking mass transit — as compared with his predecessor, who typically was chauffeured by an assigned police detail — “I need someone that I trust around me during these times for my security,” Adams said. “And I trust my brother deeply.”
The mayor’s task will be far greater than any he faced during his seven years in the state Senate and eight years as Brooklyn’s first Black borough president. The latter is a mostly ceremonial post that Adams used to help promote platforms important to him, such as healthful eating and increasing public-school funding.
He will be under immense pressure to tackle racial inequities in the city and to address racial issues involving police. While an officer, Adams routinely led marches and spoke out about cases in which he said racial profiling or police brutality had occurred. In 1995, he co-founded 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care; the advocacy group continues to focus on relations between the NYPD and the city’s African American community.
Joe Borelli, a Staten Island Republican who is minority leader of the New York City Council, said Adams has “a unique opportunity to prove to America that a Democratic large city mayor” can lean left politically “without sacrificing public safety.”
“I’m an Adams optimist,” Borelli said. “If he pulls that off and gets crime under control, he will be a star of their party.”
