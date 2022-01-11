Beam is facing a felony charge of endangering a child, according to court records. On Sunday, she was released on a $1,500 bond. Beam did not immediately return a message seeking comment late Monday, and court records do not list her attorney. She is due in court Thursday.
Beam is a teacher at Cypress Falls High School in Houston, KHOU reported. Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District did not immediately respond to questions from The Washington Post early Tuesday. In a statement to CNN, the school district said it was aware of the criminal charge against Beam, who is now on administrative leave.
“Thankfully, the child was not harmed,” the statement added.
On Monday, signs and letters expressing support for Beam were hung outside her home, KTRK reported. According to the news station, one letter read: “ … the people who know Ms. Beam know the intentions in her heart and value her work and dedication in everything she does. I hope all these misunderstandings go away soon, and the truth comes out.”
Harris County, which includes much of the Houston area, is experiencing an uptick in covid-19 cases because of the omicron variant. The county is seeing an average of nearly 13,000 cases per day, a 13 percent increase over the last week, according to The Post’s coronavirus tracker. While announcing the county’s threat indicator level would be raised to “red” — which signifies a “severe and uncontrolled level” of coronavirus cases — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo warned residents on Monday of “another covid-19 tsunami,” Chron.com reported.
“It’s like nothing we’ve seen before in this pandemic,” Hidalgo added.
After the health official discovered Beam’s son in the trunk at the testing site Jan. 3, Beam was told she would not be tested until the teenager was taken out of the trunk, according to an arrest affidavit. The official then called police.
Sgt. Richard Standifer, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, told KHOU that transporting someone in a vehicle’s trunk is unsafe. There is no way to secure a person in the event of a crash, he explained, and the front and rear of a car are usually “crumple zones” meant to absorb impact.
Standifer added: “I have never heard of somebody being put in a trunk because they tested positive for anything.”