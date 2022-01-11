Ricardo Guajardo, the Texas Ranger investigating the case, is accusing Johnson of felony theft by a public servant and abuse of official capacity, records show. Guajardo wrote that the regular seizures of cash, as well as one instance involving the seizure of a pickup truck, violated the state’s civil-asset forfeiture laws.
“Seizing currency from undocumented immigrants and the driver has been standard operating procedure for as long as he has been employed by the Real County Sheriff’s Office,” Guajardo wrote, according to records.
It’s unclear whether charges will be brought against Johnson. If charges are brought and he is convicted of theft by a public servant, a third-degree felony in Texas, then he could face two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, state attorneys say.
Johnson did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. He told the Tribune that he and county attorneys are reviewing the recently released affidavit. The sheriff initially said last month that he wasn’t sure what prompted the investigation.
“Especially in the last year, I have taken a strong stand against human smuggling, drug smuggling, and illegal alien traffic in our community and will continue to do so,” Johnson wrote on Facebook. “We really don’t know who or what prompted the investigation by the Ranger Service and Office of Attorney General, but neither I nor my officers have been arrested and we will continue to faithfully serve as your Sheriff’s Office day in and day out.”
Ericka Miller, press secretary for the Texas Department of Public Safety, confirmed to The Washington Post on Tuesday that the Texas Rangers and attorney general’s office “conducted search warrants at the Real County Sheriff’s Office” last month.
“This is part of an ongoing investigation into Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson,” Miller said in a statement.
She referred all other questions about the case to the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Representatives with the state attorney general’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.
Police in Texas can take cash and other property believed to be related to some kind of criminal activity, even if the person involved is never charged with a crime, Arif Panju, the managing attorney for the Texas branch of the Institute for Justice, a legal organization against civil-asset forfeiture, told The Post. Panju said Johnson’s case reflects the state’s lenient civil-asset forfeiture law, which forces prosecutors to file civil lawsuits against the property for police to keep possession of the asset.
“It appears they have seized on the fact that sheriff in Real County was taking cash from folks who are undocumented — and that’s a problem,” Panju said. “Having cash is not a crime.”
Civil-asset forfeiture laws allow local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to seize personal property without proving or even charging the owner with a crime. The agencies then can sell the property and add the proceeds to their budgets. Data shows that such seizures hit low-income people and Hispanic and Black people much harder than White people in similar circumstances.
The common-ground issue for Republicans and Democrats has been back in the spotlight thanks to a bipartisan congressional committee pushing to limit the practice. In April, Reps. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) and Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) co-sponsored the bipartisan Fifth Amendment Integrity Restoration Act, which would raise the level of proof the federal government needs before confiscating property. To blunt seizure inducements, it also would direct revenue from the seized property to the Treasury Department instead of to police agencies.
Johnson was appointed sheriff in Real County, an area of about 3,400 residents that’s roughly 120 miles from San Antonio, in 2017 after being a deputy for several years. He ran unopposed in 2018, according to the Uvalde Leader-News.
Though Real County is not on the border, it is about 100 miles away from Del Rio, Tex., where nearly 15,000 border crossers, many Haitians living in Chile and other South American nations, arrived last year. The city was a focus for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in his efforts to increase security along the southern border.
Several incidents involving Johnson are highlighted in the Texas Rangers’ report. Guajardo cited a May 2021 incident captured on body-cam footage showing Johnson directing deputies to seize money and a 2008 Toyota Tundra truck from undocumented immigrants during a traffic stop, according to the search warrants. Guajardo noted that the seized money was to be filed as abandoned cash and deposited into the Real County general fund, reported the Tribune. While Johnson said he would attempt to locate the registered owners of the truck, the vehicle would be considered abandoned after 30 days “and sold at the next auction,” records show.
In October, more than $2,700 in cash was taken from three immigrants’ wallets during another traffic stop. The money was reported as evidence to authorities while they waited to see whether human-smuggling charges against the driver would be handed down, the search warrants say. When the two other men asked Border Patrol what happened to their money, the seizing deputy could only tell them that Johnson told him to take it, and could not give an answer as to under what authority the money was taken, the Tribune reported.
The Texas Rangers began investigating Johnson in October after talks with the attorney general’s office, basing the investigation on the two stops, the search warrants say.
Johnson later admitted to Guajardo that he did not file any legal forfeiture paperwork for the seizures because the cash and truck were being held as evidence of possible trafficking crimes, records show. After the October stop, the local district attorney’s office directed Johnson to engage in forfeiture proceedings following any property seizures, according to the Tribune.
“His office was seizing all currency to include currency in possession of undocumented immigrants before being released to the custody of the United States Border Patrol,” Guajardo wrote.
Panju said it’s rare for an officer to allegedly ignore civil asset forfeiture laws that are already relatively lenient.
“If you look at Nathan Johnson, and if those accusations come to fruition, they’re just taking people’s cash and not going through any kind of process. That’s what can only be described as a system that’s off the rails,” Panju said. “That has to end.”
Joe Davidson contributed to this report.
