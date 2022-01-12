“Those who are still unvaccinated are going to get the brunt of the severe aspect of this,” he said, referring to the omicron surge. “And although it is less severe on a case-by-case basis, when you quantitatively have so many people who are infected, a fraction of them … are going to die,” he said.
A World Health Organization official on Tuesday predicted that the omicron variant will have infected more than half of the population in the European region in the next six to eight weeks, if current trends hold. Here’s how fast the omicron variant is spreading around the world.
Here’s what to know
Oakland students threaten to boycott classes unless school district meets covid demandsReturn to menu
Students from the Oakland Unified School District have threatened to strike and not attend in-person classes unless the district reverts to remote learning or complies with a list of health and testing demands that include KN95 masks for each student, more testing and expanded outdoor space for lunchtime.
“There’s a lot of concerns regarding safety measures and how to protect us from COVID-19, especially the highly contagious Omicron variant. We must go back to distance learning until the cases go down again,” reads the online petition, which as of late Tuesday was signed by more than 900 Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) students. If the district doesn’t respond to their demands, the students said they would strike “until we get what we need to be safe.”
Oakland students gave the district one week, until Monday, to meet the demands before boycotting classes the following day and holding an in-person strike outside district headquarters on Jan. 21, according to the online petition.
Novak Djokovic apologizes as Australia weighs cancelling visa againReturn to menu
SYDNEY — Novak Djokovic apologized on Wednesday for making a mistake on an Australian travel document as the country’s immigration minister considers whether to cancel the tennis star’s visa for a second time, just days before the start of the Australian Open.
Djokovic, who was released from hotel detention on Monday following a five-day standoff with Australian officials over his entry into the country, apologized on Instagram for an error on a travel declaration form. The world’s top-ranked men’s player said his agent mistakenly ticked a box saying Djokovic had not traveled in the two weeks before arriving in Australia.
“This was a human error and certainly not deliberate,” he wrote. “We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur.”