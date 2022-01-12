“Those who are still unvaccinated are going to get the brunt of the severe aspect of this,” he said, referring to the omicron surge. “And although it is less severe on a case-by-case basis, when you quantitatively have so many people who are infected, a fraction of them … are going to die,” he said.
A World Health Organization official on Tuesday predicted that the omicron variant will have infected more than half of the population in the European region in the next six to eight weeks, if current trends hold. Here’s how fast the omicron variant is spreading around the world.
Here’s what to know
White House promises schools 10 million free coronavirus tests per month
The White House is promising to provide 10 million free coronavirus tests each month for schools, aiming to help keep classes in person at a time when testing across the country is uneven and, in some cases, virtually non-existent.
President Biden has pushed schools to open and stay open for in-person learning, mindful of the academic and social-emotional damage wrought by remote learning, as well as the political risks among frustrated parents who crave normalcy and fully functioning schools.
Last year, the administration said it was providing $10 billion for school-based testing. Nonetheless, before the omicron variant began racing across the country, relatively few districts even attempted testing for students and employees absent symptoms of covid-19.
Key coronavirus updates from around the world
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe.
- Quebec’s premier is considering imposing a fee on unvaccinated adults. The Canadian province already requires proof of vaccination for entry into venues such as gyms, bars and restaurants.
- China’s aviation regulator has suspended a number of U.S. flights as part of the country’s expansion of precautions against the virus. Also, the city of Tianjin will test all its residents, about 14 million people, after detecting omicron cases in an earlier initial screening.
- In Germany, the number of reported daily infections crossed 80,000 for the first time during the pandemic.
- Indonesia started its booster rollout which is prioritizing third shots for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.
- U.S. biotech company Novavax has started shipping the first doses of its coronavirus vaccine to Europe and received authorization for the shot in South Korea.
Quebec considering a monetary penalty for the unvaccinated
TORONTO — For several months, Quebec has required residents to show proof of coronavirus vaccination to enter venues such as gyms, bars and restaurants. Last week, it expanded the list of spaces to include government-run liquor and cannabis stores.
Now, Premier François Legault is considering a novel way to boost vaccination numbers and slow a growth in hospitalizations that has severely strained the health-care system: a “health contribution” — or fee — imposed on unvaccinated adults.
“The vaccine is the key to fight the virus,” Legault said at a news conference Tuesday.
He provided few details about how his proposal would work or when it could take effect. The premier did not specify the fee amount but said it would be “significant” and probably exceed $100. Residents who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons would be exempt.
As of Jan. 7, more than 78 percent of people in hard-hit Quebec were fully vaccinated, according to data from the Public Health Agency of Canada. Provincial officials have said that although the unvaccinated make up a small percentage of the population, they are overrepresented in hospitalization figures.
“Right now, these people put a very important burden on our health-care network,” Legault said. “I think it’s normal that a majority of the population is asking that there be a consequence.”
He said that the province was seeking legal advice on the plan and that more information would be available in the “coming weeks.”
No other Canadian province or territory has announced similar measures. Some nations, including Greece, have slapped fines on some of the unvaccinated.
Oakland students threaten to boycott classes unless school district meets covid demands
Students from the Oakland Unified School District have threatened to strike and not attend in-person classes unless the district reverts to remote learning or complies with a list of health and testing demands that include KN95 masks for each student, more testing and expanded outdoor space for lunchtime.
“There’s a lot of concerns regarding safety measures and how to protect us from COVID-19, especially the highly contagious Omicron variant. We must go back to distance learning until the cases go down again,” reads the online petition, which as of late Tuesday was signed by more than 900 Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) students. If the district doesn’t respond to their demands, the students said they would strike “until we get what we need to be safe.”
Oakland students gave the district one week, until Monday, to meet the demands before boycotting classes the following day and holding an in-person strike outside district headquarters on Jan. 21, according to the online petition.
Novak Djokovic apologizes as Australia weighs cancelling visa again
SYDNEY — Novak Djokovic apologized on Wednesday for making a mistake on an Australian travel document as the country’s immigration minister considers whether to cancel the tennis star’s visa for a second time, just days before the start of the Australian Open.
Djokovic, who was released from hotel detention on Monday following a five-day standoff with Australian officials over his entry into the country, apologized on Instagram for an error on a travel declaration form. The world’s top-ranked men’s player said his agent mistakenly ticked a box saying Djokovic had not traveled in the two weeks before arriving in Australia.
“This was a human error and certainly not deliberate,” he wrote. “We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur.”