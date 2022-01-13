Jackson did not say from where he was speaking but admitted that he has kept the girl since about Nov. 11, long past when he was supposed to return her to her mother.
Upon learning that his wife would probably vaccinate the girl, Jackson said, “My choice was made then and there that this wasn’t going to work, and that I had to protect my daughter from it.”
“So … I kept her,” he added.
Saskatchewan judges have issued two court orders for Jackson to return the girl to her mother, Mariecar Jackson, Canadian Broadcasting Corp. News reported.
With tears streaming down her face in a CBC News broadcast, Mariecar Jackson addressed her daughter, saying, “Every day I pray that someday you’ll be home.”
“I love you so much, and I will always be here for you,” she added.
Jill Drennan, Mariecar Jackson’s attorney, told CBC News that Michael Jackson might have fled Saskatchewan province with his daughter.
“We simply don’t know where she is. We are asking the public for help,” Drennan told the news outlet, adding: “We’ve never seen anything quite like this.”
Michael Jackson could not be reached for comment.
In November, the Canadian government approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Since then, about 45 percent of children in that age group have received at least one vaccine dose, while only 2 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the Canadian government. About 87 percent of Canadians 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
“Almost half of kids across this country have gotten their vaccine,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday. “ … We need to get more, so please ask your parents if you can get vaccinated.”
In the United States, about 17 percent of children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated — a rate health experts called “very disturbing” and due in part to distrust and misinformation about vaccines among parents, the Associated Press reported. More than 62 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to vaccine data tracked by The Washington Post.
On Friday, Michael Jackson spoke to Tyler Thompson, a Christian TV host and author who has promoted vaccine skepticism on her online show. With his daughter on a couch in the background, Jackson explained that he and his ex-wife had gone through “a really bad divorce.”
He claimed that, under the terms of the divorce, Mariecar Jackson makes final decisions about their daughter’s medical issues and that she had expressed her intentions to have the 7-year-old vaccinated. Believing he would lose a challenge in court, Michael Jackson said he did not return the girl to her mother following a November visit to his house. The girl has been with him ever since, he said.
“I’m following God, and I’m doing what He wants me to do,” Michael Jackson said.
Police showed up to Michael Jackson’s home in Carievale, Saskatchewan, to enforce one of the court orders, Drennan told CBC News. But Regina police told the news outlet the orders alone did not “provide the verification we would need” to launch an investigation.
On “Live With Laura-Lynn,” the Jacksons’ daughter said she did not want the coronavirus vaccine because she said she thought “it can change your DNA.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus vaccines do not interact with a person’s DNA and thus do not alter it.
Meanwhile, Mariecar Jackson wept in a CBC News video, saying she hoped for her daughter’s return.
“Mommy will never stop looking for you,” she said. “Mommy loves you so much.”