The omicron surge seems to be slowing down in some East Coast cities, health officials and epidemiologists say, following promising trajectories in other countries.

Positivity rates and case increases in New York are falling, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) told reporters Tuesday. “They’re still high,” she said. “But I want to say that this is, to me, a glimmer of hope in a time when we desperately need that,” she said. Positive signs have been seen in Boston and Philadelphia, and forecasters predict similar trends across the Mid-Atlantic. The D.C. area peak could arrive as early as next week, according to public health experts.

As the course of the virus has proved unpredictable, experts say it’s too soon to declare there will be a rapid decline in infections over these early data points, as was observed in South Africa and London. Last week official tallies in London showed cases were plateauing, leading health officials to say the city appears to be past its omicron peak. A week earlier, South African officials had said that country appeared to have passed its peak.

Officials around the world have expressed hope that omicron’s high transmissibility and relative lack of severity would help the transition of covid-19 into a more manageable endemic disease. ″We may be on the eve of a watershed, the transition from a pandemic phase to an endemic phase,” Alain Berset, the Swiss interior minister, told reporters on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. He couched his remarks, though, saying it was too early to commit to a return to normalcy. “The situation remains difficult to predict,” he said. “We don’t know yet.”

