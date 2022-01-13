As the course of the virus has proved unpredictable, experts say it’s too soon to declare there will be a rapid decline in infections over these early data points, as was observed in South Africa and London. Last week official tallies in London showed cases were plateauing, leading health officials to say the city appears to be past its omicron peak. A week earlier, South African officials had said that country appeared to have passed its peak.
Officials around the world have expressed hope that omicron’s high transmissibility and relative lack of severity would help the transition of covid-19 into a more manageable endemic disease. ″We may be on the eve of a watershed, the transition from a pandemic phase to an endemic phase,” Alain Berset, the Swiss interior minister, told reporters on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. He couched his remarks, though, saying it was too early to commit to a return to normalcy. “The situation remains difficult to predict,” he said. “We don’t know yet.”
Here's what to know
German police used a tracing app to scout crime witnesses
Authorities in Germany are under fire for tracking down witnesses to a potential crime by using data from a mobile phone app that was intended to help identify close contacts of people infected with the coronavirus.
Police in the city of Mainz, near Frankfurt, successfully petitioned local health authorities to release data from an app called Luca when a man fell to his death after leaving a restaurant in November. They said they were seeking witnesses who had dined at the restaurant around the same time and reportedly found 21 people from the app data.
The apparent misuse of the data has been criticized by privacy advocates, while the incident is also likely to provide fodder for vaccine doubters and anti-government activists who believe coronavirus-related conspiracy theories.
New York City high school students stage walkout over covid measures
Students walked out of schools across New York City around lunchtime on Tuesday to protest what many called inadequate protections against the coronavirus — and to demand an option for remote learning until they improve.
It’s the latest flash point in an ongoing debate over in-person versus remote learning that has seen new life with the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant.
Those who took part in the walkout, which appeared to have been organized by a group of students on social media, called for more robust measures, including more testing and better health-screening measures to identify positive cases. In the short term, the students wrote on Instagram that they seek a return to remote or blended learning.
As one Brooklyn Technical High School junior told the New York Post: “We don’t feel safe at school.”
Cruises are using quarantine ships to isolate coronavirus-positive crew members
While some of the world’s largest cruise lines are scrambling to manage coronavirus outbreaks onboard, at least two companies are offloading crew members who test positive onto ships that are sailing without any passengers.
Two industry giants, Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International, say they are transferring workers to crew-only ships to wait out their isolation periods. The movement of crews has raised eyebrows among some passengers, who have documented transfers of more than 100 workers. Neither cruise line would disclose to The Washington Post how many employees are staying on quarantine ships.
“To keep our crew and ships as healthy as possible, we have been using out-of-service ships for our crew members who are asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic, and in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19,” Royal Caribbean spokeswoman Lyan Sierra-Caro said in an email.