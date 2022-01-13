Bramhall, who became a doctor in 1988, used an argon beam coagulator to burn his initials into patients at the end of their surgeries, once in February 2013 and again in August of that year, according to disciplinary records published by the tribunal service. Surgeons use the electric beams to stop bleeding during operations and to mark an area in preparation for upcoming procedures. Such marks normally heal and disappear. But at least one of the livers Bramhall branded was otherwise damaged, leaving it unable to heal and erase the doctor’s initials, the BBC reported.