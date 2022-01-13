Muthana has previously told the press that she renounces the extreme ideology of the Islamic State and that she had been “naive,” “arrogant” and “brainwashed.” She has also said that she was prepared to face any legal consequences for her actions if she returns to the United States and that she wants her son to grow up as an American citizen. “I know I’ve ruined my future and my son’s future and I deeply, deeply regret it,” she told the Guardian newspaper. According to her lawyers, she and her son have also faced threats for renouncing the Islamic State, the Associated Press reports.