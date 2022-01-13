In a move that stunned the prosecution, Adams County Judge Robert Adrian overturned his decision that Drew Clinton was guilty of one count of criminal sexual assault to avoid sending the teenager to prison for the minimum sentence of four years at the sentencing hearing last week. Stirring criticism from victims’ advocates and shocking the 16-year-old and her parents, Adrian sided with Clinton’s attorneys, who argued the teenager should not be sent to prison because of his age, educational abilities and lack of criminal record. While the district attorney said the decision was a blow to the victim’s healing, the judge said the prosecution failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the girl, Cameron Vaughan, had not given consent to Clinton. And he blamed parents for providing alcohol to the teenagers the night of the alleged attack.