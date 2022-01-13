The two-member panel of the California parole board, commissioners Robert Barton and Teresa Meighan, questioned Sirhan closely about his decades in prison and also his actions on the night of the assassination, according to a transcript released in October. “I want to express my utter remorse for everything that took place that night,” Sirhan said, “whether I’m responsible for it or not,” a seeming reference to theories that he was hypnotized into firing the shots on a certain cue. Later Sirhan said, "it pains me to experience the knowledge that I’m responsible for such a horrible deed, if I did in fact do that."