President Biden expressed dismay at the Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday to halt his administration’s efforts to impose a requirement for coronavirus vaccinations or testing on businesses with at least 100 workers.

“I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law,” he said, adding that he would still push companies to immunize their employees. “The Court has ruled … but that does not stop me from using my voice as President to advocate for employers to do the right thing.”

“The good news is that many companies have moved forward anyway in implementing vaccine requirements, because they know again, it’s good for the workers, it’s good for customers,” said Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy during an appearance on CNN.

Biden also welcomed the top court’s decision to uphold the requirement for medical facilities that receive Medicaid and Medicare funds to vaccinate their workers, saying that it would “save lives.”

Here’s what to know

  • The Biden administration is buying 500 million additional tests, on top of the 500 million ordered for January, to distribute free of charge to Americans.
  • A study found that unvaccinated pregnant women were more likely to experience severe symptoms and lose their offspring.
  • Countries around the world are imposing coronavirus vaccine mandates. Here’s how they compare.