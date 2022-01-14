“The good news is that many companies have moved forward anyway in implementing vaccine requirements, because they know again, it’s good for the workers, it’s good for customers,” said Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy during an appearance on CNN.
Biden also welcomed the top court’s decision to uphold the requirement for medical facilities that receive Medicaid and Medicare funds to vaccinate their workers, saying that it would “save lives.”
Here’s what to know
Australia cancels Djokovic's visa again, upending his quest for record 21st Grand Slam title
SYDNEY — Australian authorities canceled the visa of Novak Djokovic on Friday, reigniting the legal battle over the unvaccinated tennis star’s controversial entry into the country and renewing doubt over whether he will be able to pursue a record-breaking Australian Open title.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his personal power to cancel the Serb’s visa for the second time this month, citing health and good-order grounds, amid questions over whether Djokovic lied on an immigration form about contracting the coronavirus and his travel in the two weeks before arriving in Australia last week. The top-ranked men’s player apologized earlier this week for what he said was “human error” on the travel declaration, which he attributed to an agent, and for attending a Dec. 18 interview with a French sports publication despite learning he had tested positive for the virus.
“In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr. Djokovic,” Hawke said in a statement, adding that the decision was in the public interest. Australia’s government “is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the covid-19 pandemic,” Hawke said.
Schools are facing dire staff shortages. Some are asking parents to step in.
Some schools desperate for substitute teachers and other staff members are turning to an unusual group of candidates: parents.
At Austin Jewish Academy, Principal Chris Aguero said he is relying exclusively on parents to fill in, as teachers call out sick during the latest surge in coronavirus cases and as the pool of substitutes dries up.
“It’s people reprioritizing what they want to do with their time,” Aguero said. “So if they’re not afraid to be in a building full of children, then they have to decide, is this how they want to spend their time?”
The Texas school isn’t alone.
CDC will let cruise rules expire as omicron surges on ships
Cruise lines that sail in the United States will soon be allowed to decide whether they want to follow pandemic-era guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The “conditional sailing order,” a mandatory set of rules that cruise companies have had to follow since 2020, expires Saturday. After that, the agency will transition to a “voluntary COVID-19 risk mitigation program” for ships that are registered in foreign countries and operate in U.S. waters.
These rules have included requiring vaccination for a certain percentage of passengers and crew members, tests before boarding for passengers and regular testing for crews, and mask-wearing indoors unless eating or drinking.
The shift to a voluntary program comes after the CDC raised its health notice level for cruise ships, warning all travelers to avoid cruising as the omicron variant sent case numbers skyrocketing. According to the agency, cruise ships reported 14,803 coronavirus cases between Dec. 30 and Jan. 12. That’s about 95 times the number of cases reported — 155 — between Dec. 1 and 14.
Amid omicron and flight cancellations, earnings begin to shed light on health of airline industry
Delta Air Lines on Thursday offered an upbeat assessment of its prospects in 2022, saying that despite a temporary slowing of its recovery due to the omicron variant, travel demand will fuel strong ticket sales this spring and into the rest of the year.
“While the downturn in demand has been quick, we expect an equally rapid improvement once U.S. case counts begin to decline,” said Delta chief executive Ed Bastian. “We remain confident in a strong spring and summer travel season given significant pent-up demand for consumer and business travel, both domestically and internationally.”
Bastian’s comments offered an early indication of how air carriers view the year ahead following a fourth quarter marked by the emergence of omicron and extensive flight cancellations around the busy Christmas travel period. Delta was the first carrier to report earnings. American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways and others will follow over the next two weeks.