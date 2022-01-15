A first responder was sent to a hospital, but Passaic Fire Department chief Patrick Trentacost said that he was doing well. No other injuries have been reported, according to Mayor Hector Lora, though police in nearby towns warned residents to stay indoors until the fire was under control. The local fire department told residents to stay clear of the fire and Gov. Phil Murphy (D) urged people living nearby to close their windows.
A building in the plant where the fire originated has collapsed, said Trentacost in a video posted to Facebook. There was no one in the building, which was used to store plastics and pellets. Part of that structure contained chlorine, though Trentacost said “that seems to be under control at this time.”
“Certainly, we’re far from having control of the fire," he added.
The fire started at around 8:30 p.m., according to local media reports, and a cause could not immediately be determined.
“We won’t be able to fully inspect until fire is completely put out,” Lora said. “It may take some time to establish cause.”
The Qualco Inc. plant produces chemicals for pools and spas, the Associated Press reported.
Chlorine is not flammable, but reacts explosively or forms explosive compounds with common substances. Gusts of around 15 mph were recorded as of early Saturday.