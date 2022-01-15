Earlier this week, Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins told reporters that black box data from Hash’s car, which logs speed, braking and impact, didn’t record any impact, casting doubt for some about Hash’s account of what happened and his use of force. Hash claims that Walker jumped on his vehicle and broke his windshield wiper before the off-duty officer shot him, according to recordings of his 911 call and a video shared across social media.