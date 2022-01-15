A Facebook live stream of the Shabbat service, which has since been taken down, captured part of the chaos. A man seemed to be speaking on the phone off-camera, sometimes shouting, sounding increasingly stressed, and sharing chilling words to whomever he was speaking with: “Don’t cry about me. I’m going to die.” He said he wanted to speak with his “sister” and said he would release four people.
The law enforcement official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, said that investigators think four people were being held hostage.
President Biden was briefed and will continue to be updated, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. The White House’s national security team remains in touch with federal law enforcement.
Police said on Twitter that they were “conducting SWAT operations” and asked people to avoid the area Saturday afternoon. The FBI, the city of Colleyville and the police department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that the agency has responded to the scene, directing further questions to the FBI.
It is unknown how many people were in the synagogue at the time. The scene unfolded Saturday, when Jewish places of worship typically hold sabbath services.
Police blocked off streets leading to the synagogue Saturday afternoon. Journalists and bystanders had huddled at the parking lot of Good Shepherd Catholic Community.
Among the crowd were members of the Secure Community Network, a nonprofit organization that works with Jewish congregations to prepare for scenarios such as the one unfolding nearby. Chairman Harold Gernsbacher, who lives in Dallas, was called about the situation about 11 a.m.
Gernsbacher said the group worked with the Congregation Beth Israel, including Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, on Aug. 22 to evaluate the perimeter of the synagogue and practice safety drills in case a shooting ever occurred.
“We’re dealing with the fact that antisemitic acts are on the rise across America,” said Amy Korenvaes, a board member of the Secure Community Network.
In response to news of the hostage situation, Jewish communities in several cities have heightened their security. Police in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Calif., and Dallas said they increased patrols around their local synagogues.
Congregation Beth Israel’s website says the community began in 1998.
This is a developing story that will be updated.